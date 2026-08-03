Handel’s Unveils NEW Cheesecake with Biscoff® Cookies Ice Cream

Introduces limited-timed flavor that hits the sweet spot on August 3

YOUNGSTOWN, OH, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Handel’s Ice Cream , the beloved brand serving ice cream since 1945, is crafting a delightful treat with the NEW Cheesecake with BiscoffCookies. Starting August 3, all scoop shops across the country will feature this limited-time flavor. The creamy creation blends cheesecake ice cream with a cookie butter variegate made with a Biscoffspread and sprinkled throughout with Biscoffcookie pieces. Available while supplies last.Biscoffis a fan-favorite cookie produced by Lotus Bakeries, a global snacking brand. Invented in 1932 by a Belgian baker, the cookie boasts a strong heritage that matches that of Handel’s with its 81-year history of creating quality ice cream. This marks the first time the two iconic brands are collaborating.“The Cheesecake with BiscoffCookies is a highly anticipated flavor that our teams are excited to share with guests of all ages,” said Hillary Frei, Chief Marketing Officer of Handel's Ice Cream. “The widely popular Biscoffcookies bring a distinctively rich, caramelized flavor and warm spices that blend perfectly in our newest, creamy frozen treat. It’s indulgent enough to feel celebratory, while remaining the kind of ice cream you’ll happily reach for any day of the week.”The Cheesecake with BiscoffCookies is the latest new flavor introduced by Handel’s in 2026. The flavor was submitted by the Redondo Beach Handel’s team, including franchisee Paul Danylik and General Manager Jesus Lopez.“I was inspired by a dessert I had a couple of years ago and I kept trying to recreate it as an ice cream,” said Jesus Lopez. “I’m always trying to come up with new flavors, so I’m excited to see Cheesecake with BiscoffCookies on our menu and to share it with our guests.”Earlier this year, Handel’s launched Raspberry Sheet Cake followed by Pink Lemonade, both limited-time offerings. The company most recently introduced a new non-dairy line featuring Oatly Full Fat Oatmilk: Coffee Truffle, Chocolate Peanut Butter Brownie, and Peanut Butter.Throughout the year, every Handel’s features a selection of 48 flavors, made fresh daily in-store, from classics to seasonal offerings. Flavors vary by location, and may be enjoyed in a dish, cone, or shake. Handel’s also offers hand-packed pints, making it easy to bring the fun-filled flavors home.For more information about Handel’s Ice Cream, including menu and locations, visit www.handelsicecream.com or follow them on Facebook or Instagram About Handel's Ice CreamHandel's Ice Cream has been making and selling ice cream since 1945. Founded in Youngstown, Ohio, the legacy of Handel’s began with Alice Handel. The brand was later purchased by Lenny Fisher, and what started as a single ice cream parlor has now grown into a beloved brand nationwide. Handel's is committed to quality, using abundant ingredients to create their ice cream, which is made by hand in small batches at each location. They offer 48 flavors every day, with more than 140 additional flavors that rotate seasonally.Handel’s has earned numerous industry accolades, including being ranked the #1 Sweet Treat and a Top 10 Brand to Buy by Franchise Times. The brand is also featured on the publication’s Top 400 list of the largest franchise systems in the United States and its Fast & Serious list recognizing the smartest-growing franchises of the year. Additionally, Handel’s was recognized on Fast Casual’s Movers & Shakers 2026 list, while CEO Jennifer Schuler was named among the Top 25 Industry Executives for her leadership and innovation in foodservice. The brand is also recognized as a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur Magazine.Handel's currently has over 175 locations across 20 states and is growing. To learn more about Handel's franchise opportunities, visit www.handelsicecream.com/franchise

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