Business Insurance U.S. Insurance Awards recognizes Exdion as 2026 Insurance Consulting Team of the Year

Exdion Insurance The Hummel Group Winners- 2026 Insurance Consulting Team of the Year

Exdion Insurance, with The Hummel Group, earned recognition for its AI-powered document intelligence platform.

PLANO, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hummel Group and Exdion’s partnership was honored with Business Insurance 's 2026 Insurance Consulting Team of the Year Award. The recognition celebrates a transformative collaboration that redefined commercial insurance renewals through AI-powered policy intelligence.Facing growing renewal volumes and increasingly complex commercial policies, The Hummel Group partnered with Exdion to modernize its renewal review process. Together, the teams redesigned workflows, standardized quality controls, and implemented AI-powered policy intelligence that enabled faster, more accurate policy reviews while reducing Errors & Omissions (E&O) risk.The initiative delivered measurable business impact by eliminating renewal backlogs, significantly reducing review times, improving audit accuracy, and enabling teams to focus on delivering higher-value client service. Reflecting on the achievement, Dan Narayan, SVP, Exdion Insurance , said: "This award reflects what's possible when insurance expertise and AI work together to solve real operational challenges. Our partnership with The Hummel Group demonstrates how purpose-built AI can empower people, improve accuracy, and create lasting business value."Cody Mast, CIC, Principal & Chief Operating Officer, The Hummel Group, emphasized the importance of the collaboration and its long-term impact: "Innovation isn't just about adopting technology. It's about transforming how work gets done. Together with Exdion, we've built a smarter, more scalable renewal process that strengthens both our operations and the experience we deliver to our clients."Adding to this achievement, Exdion was also recognized at the PropertyCasualty360 2026 Insurance Luminaries Awards, earning finalist honors across multiple categories that celebrate customer excellence and emerging industry leaders. Exdion’s recognitions include Winner – Risk Manager of the Year, and Finalists in the Excellence in Customer Experience, Thought Leader of the Year and Rising Star of the Year categories.Commenting on the recognition, Sandeep Deva, President, Exdion Insurance, said: "These recognitions reflect our belief that meaningful innovation happens when cutting-edge technology is combined with exceptional talent. From transforming insurance operations through partnerships like our work with The Hummel Group to celebrating the achievements of our own team members, these awards reinforce Exdion's commitment to delivering measurable impact across the insurance ecosystem. Together, these honors underscore our continued focus on helping insurers, agencies, brokers, and MGAs modernize operations through AI while fostering a culture of excellence, customer focus, and continuous innovation."About Exdion InsuranceExdion Insurance is a broker-native AI company helping agencies modernize operations and client service. Our AI-driven SaaS+ platform accelerates new business revenue, reduces E&O risk, enhances accuracy, and scales human-centric, intelligent automation across the policy lifecycle. Our tools for coverage gaps, proposals, policy review, and endorsements are the lifeline for many Top 50 brokers.About The Hummel GroupThe Hummel Group, established in 1957 as a family-owned insurance agency in Berlin, Ohio, is a operates eight offices across Ohio and Indiana. The firm offers full-line insurance and financial services across personal, commercial, employee benefits, and wealth management portfolios. The company operates on a philosophy of client-centric service, helping clients with comprehensive insurance and financial planning strategies. Hummel Group remains committed to exceeding client expectations while maintaining the small-town values that have defined its 67-year legacy.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.