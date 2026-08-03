Influential Women Features Usha Boddapu: President & CEO Of Esolvit, Inc. And Chief AI Scientist

LAGO VISTA, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advancing Artificial Intelligence, Enterprise Technology Innovation, and Inclusive Economic Growth Through Purpose-Driven LeadershipLago Vista, Texas – Usha Boddapu is a nationally recognized technology executive, entrepreneur, and artificial intelligence leader with more than 28 years of experience advancing enterprise technology, government digital transformation, and innovative AI solutions. As the President and CEO of eSolvit, Inc., an award-winning technology solutions company, and the Chief AI Scientist and President of Arytic, Inc., Usha has built a distinguished career focused on leveraging technology to solve complex challenges, modernize systems, and create meaningful social and economic impact.Through eSolvit, Usha leads a team delivering advanced technology solutions in cloud computing, cybersecurity, data engineering, application modernization, and AI-driven enterprise systems. Under her leadership, the company has become a trusted technology partner for government agencies and organizations seeking scalable, innovative solutions that improve efficiency and service delivery.At Arytic, Inc., Usha leads the development of advanced artificial intelligence and predictive analytics platforms designed to transform workforce and hiring systems. Her work in AI reflects her commitment to ethical technology adoption and creating solutions that improve decision-making, workforce development, and organizational outcomes.Throughout her career, Usha has successfully led large-scale technology initiatives across federal, state, and local government agencies. She has secured and delivered multi-million-dollar contracts through programs such as the Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) and TXShare cooperative purchasing vehicles, demonstrating her ability to compete and succeed in highly competitive technology markets.Under her leadership, eSolvit has achieved numerous certifications, including HUB, WBENC, NMSDC, USPAACC, and WOSB designations, highlighting the company’s commitment to supplier diversity, inclusive economic growth, and expanding opportunities for diverse businesses. Her achievements have earned national recognition, including awards from the U.S. Department of Commerce, Congressional honors, and multiple distinctions celebrating business excellence, innovation, and community leadership.Beyond her executive responsibilities, Usha is a respected voice in artificial intelligence and digital transformation. As a member of the Forbes Technology Council, she contributes insights on emerging technologies, enterprise innovation, and responsible AI adoption. She is also deeply committed to mentoring entrepreneurs, supporting workforce development, and creating opportunities for women, veterans, and small businesses.For Usha, technology leadership is about more than business growth—it is about creating lasting impact.She believes success is a legacy, not something defined by the number of dollars earned. To Usha, true success is measured by the lives influenced, opportunities created, and communities strengthened through her work.One of her greatest accomplishments has been raising her children while building and leading her company. She has supported both children in achieving strong educational foundations while demonstrating the importance of perseverance, leadership, and service. Her daughter studied Entrepreneurship and Innovation at the Kelley School of Business and is now working on winning government procurement opportunities for eSolvit, while her son continues his undergraduate education.Both children have grown up watching Usha and her husband serve as role models, and their dedication, values, and willingness to contribute represent one of her greatest sources of pride.Family and service have always been central to Usha’s definition of success. She has dedicated herself to caring for her parents and extended family, including during challenging periods that tested her strength and leadership. When her mother experienced a fall and broke her leg, Usha and her family spent a year navigating emergency hospitals and rehabilitation facilities. During that time, her children chose to spend their holidays supporting their grandmother by bringing food, spending time with her, and helping during her recovery.Usha also supported her husband during one of the most difficult periods in their family’s life when her mother-in-law was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She stepped forward to take greater financial leadership responsibilities, allowing her husband to spend meaningful time with his mother in India while maintaining confidence that she could continue managing the company and critical business decisions.These experiences shaped Usha’s understanding of leadership and legacy. She defines success through caring for family, raising compassionate children, serving communities, creating jobs, contributing to economic development, supporting small businesses, participating in nonprofit initiatives, and conducting disparity studies that help underserved businesses access procurement opportunities.Throughout her entrepreneurial journey, Usha has relied on guidance from mentors who helped shape her leadership philosophy. Some of the most influential advice she received came from her SBDC team, Joe Harper, and Celia Bell from SCORE. Their guidance emphasized the importance of being forward-thinking and visionary as a business leader.Usha believes successful entrepreneurs must anticipate change, identify opportunities, and strategically plan for future growth. Building a successful company requires the ability to see possibilities before they become obvious and the courage to take calculated risks.Another lesson that has guided Usha throughout her career is trusting her instincts. While entrepreneurs often encounter people who question their decisions or suggest limitations, she believes leaders must listen to their own vision while remaining open to learning.Her approach is rooted in finding solutions rather than focusing on obstacles. Usha believes every challenge presents an opportunity to innovate, adapt, and create a better path forward.Adaptability has been a defining characteristic throughout her career. As industries continue to evolve, she believes businesses must embrace change, invest in learning, and build strategic partnerships. For small businesses especially, collaboration can create new opportunities, expand capabilities, and allow organizations to compete at a higher level.For young women entering entrepreneurship and technology, Usha’s advice is simple: seek help, ask questions, and find mentors.She believes mentorship can help emerging leaders avoid costly mistakes while accelerating their growth. Experienced mentors provide valuable knowledge, perspective, and confidence that can transform a person’s career trajectory.Usha encourages women to actively pursue relationships with successful leaders, seek opportunities, and never hesitate to ask. Whether asking for business, guidance, or opportunities, she believes progress often begins with having the courage to reach out.She also emphasizes that entrepreneurship requires consistency, discipline, and patience. Particularly in government contracting, trust and relationships are built over time. Businesses must consistently show up, demonstrate reliability, and establish credibility within their communities.As technology continues evolving, Usha believes adaptability and innovation will define the next generation of business leaders. With artificial intelligence transforming industries, companies must be willing to embrace new approaches and rethink traditional methods.Innovation remains one of the greatest opportunities in Usha’s field. She believes businesses should not simply compete in crowded markets but instead create unique solutions that establish new value.She follows the philosophy of Blue Value Innovation, which focuses on developing specialized solutions that differentiate companies from competitors. Through eSolvit, Usha has embraced this approach by developing innovative technology solutions, including Arctic, an AI-powered hiring platform designed to transform workforce and recruitment processes.For Usha, innovation begins with understanding real-world challenges and developing solutions that address genuine needs. Organizations that can solve problems effectively become valuable partners rather than simply service providers.Her solution-driven approach has allowed eSolvit to successfully compete against much larger organizations. Usha has experienced situations where billion-dollar companies were unable to secure contracts that her small business successfully won, demonstrating that innovation, strategic thinking, and execution can create opportunities regardless of company size. She believes the future belongs to organizations that continue thinking ahead, understanding market needs, and creating meaningful value.The values guiding Usha’s personal and professional life are centered around social responsibility, integrity, and service.During her participation in the USA Emerging Leaders program, Usha identified social responsibility as her core value. She believes successful leadership is not only about achieving business goals but also about creating positive change for others.Integrity is another foundation of her leadership philosophy. Usha believes strongly in ethical business practices and making decisions based on honesty and accountability. While shortcuts may sometimes create financial advantages, she believes long-term success comes from maintaining trust and doing business the right way.Her commitment to ethical leadership influences every aspect of her company’s operations, including government contracting and community partnerships. She believes relationships are built through transparency, reliability, and accountability.Usha’s commitment to service extends beyond her business achievements. Inspired by the support she received throughout her own journey, she believes it is her responsibility to help others succeed. eSolvit is a Pledge 1% organization, dedicating time and resources from both Usha and her team toward community service initiatives.As the company continues to grow, Usha hopes to expand this commitment to 5%, supporting veterans, small businesses, and underserved communities through mentorship, marketing assistance, and other resources.Usha and her team have supported more than 36 nonprofit organizations and have contributed to fundraising efforts for individuals affected by cancer through the Blessing Accounts nonprofit.Today, Usha Boddapu continues to demonstrate that technology leadership can be both innovative and purpose-driven. Through artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, mentorship, and community service, she is creating solutions that strengthen organizations while opening doors for future generations.For Usha, success is not simply about building a successful company—it is about building a meaningful legacy through ethical leadership, innovation, opportunity creation, and service to others.Learn More about Usha Boddapu:Through her Influential Women profile, https://influentialwomen.com/connect/Usha-Boddapu or through her profile on Esolvit, https://www.esolvit.com/usha-boddapu Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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