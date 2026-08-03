JIC Ventures backs Carebot, its second bet on European medical AI

Carebot Team and Partners

The Brno-based fund’s investment reflects a clear view of where European medtech is won – not in the lab or the certification file, but in real clinical use.

BRNO, CZECH REPUBLIC, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- JIC Ventures has made its second investment in European medtech, backing Carebot – the Czech company whose AI reads medical images for hundreds of hospitals across more than ten countries. The fund joined Carebot’s largest round to date, more than €1.5 million led by Garage Angels and Electron Capital Partners. For JIC Ventures , the decisive signal was not the technology or the CE marks behind it, but the evidence that clinicians had already come to depend on it.In medical AI, neither the working model nor the certification file counts for much on its own – a CE mark proves a product is safe, not that anyone uses it. The hard part is the last mile: earning clinicians' trust across dozens, then hundreds, of hospitals. That is where most medtech stalls and where JIC Ventures sees the real advantage.Carebot has crossed that line. Over the past year it tripled the number of hospitals running its AI and grew contracted monthly recurring revenue by 750%, with signed contracts pointing to more than tenfold growth by the end of 2026.The company now holds three CE-certified products: Carebot AI CXR for chest X-rays, AI Bones for fracture detection, and the newly certified Carebot AI MMG, which supports radiologists reading mammograms in breast-cancer screening. Its AI is deployed across Europe, the Middle East and Vietnam.What convinced the investorsFor JIC Ventures, those numbers matter less as growth metrics than as proof of adoption – the point at which a diagnostic tool stops being tested and starts being trusted.“Our decision rested, among other things, on the voices of the customers themselves. Radiologists described situations where Carebot flagged a finding that might otherwise have been missed. On top of that, the team managed to fit its technology directly into the daily running of hospitals. It is precisely that combination – the trust of doctors and effective deployment in hospitals – on which a European leader can be built,” says Radim Kocourek, Managing Partner of JIC Ventures.The Czech startup Carebot is JIC Ventures’ second investment in healthcare technology. Earlier this year the fund backed HTG Medical, a Czech company whose MDR-certified device automates hourly urine-output measurement in intensive care units – sparing nurses an hour a day of manual transcription and sending data straight into hospital systems. Proven on a cardiovascular ICU at Prague’s IKEM before its move into Western European markets, HTG Medical fits the same pattern JIC Ventures looks for in the sector: a certified product already earning its place in real clinical practice.For a fund built on more than twenty years of ecosystem work in Brno, the through-line is deliberate. Regulatory approval opens the door; adoption is what builds a company.The goal: making AI standard careCarebot is now raising a larger round, targeting up to €10 million, to fund global expansion, stronger commercial and local teams, and faster scaling across very different healthcare systems.“This year we’ll confirm our current pace of growth, strengthen the team and bring new tools to market that help catch disease earlier. We’re looking for ways to scale Carebot even faster while keeping our core know-how, quality and capacity to innovate inside the company. We’re not growing only through our work with hospitals, but also through global partnerships, including with some of the largest pharmaceutical companies. Our goal stays the same throughout: to make AI a standard part of healthcare,” concludes Matěj Misař, CEO of Carebot.About JIC Ventures:JIC Ventures is an investment fund focused on pre-seed and seed-stage technology startups from Central and Eastern Europe. It invests in companies with global potential in deep tech, SaaS and other advanced technologies, with tickets of up to €1 million.It provides founders not only with capital but also with expertise. The fund was initiated by JIC innovation agency, which has more than twenty years of experience in building an innovation environment and offers access to a network of experienced founders, mentors and ecosystem partners.

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