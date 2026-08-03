LB Capital Names Sandy Papavero President of Winners' Circle

LB Capital is proud to announce that Sandy Papavero has joined the company as President of Winner’s Circle

Experienced home service advisor and leadership strategist will lead LB Capital’s coaching community for growth-focused business owners.

“My goal is to help our members become stronger leaders, make better decisions, and build companies that reflect the future they are working toward. I am honored to lead this community” — Sandy Papavero

BLUE BELL, PA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LB Capital is proud to announce that Sandy Papavero has joined the company as President of Winners' Circle , LB Capital’s coaching and advisory community for ambitious home service business owners.In this role, Papavero will lead the strategic direction, member experience, coaching curriculum, and continued growth of Winners' Circle. She will work closely with members to strengthen leadership, improve sales performance, build accountable teams, and create businesses that can scale beyond the owner.Papavero brings extensive experience in sales, marketing, business advising, leadership development, and the home service industry. She previously served as Director of Sales and Marketing, Master Advisor, and Growth Advisor at CEO Warrior, where she helped service business owners develop the strategies, leadership skills, and mindset required to grow sustainable companies.Her background also includes experience in finance, business ownership, and high-level sales work alongside organizations connected to Tony Robbins and Chet Holmes. Papavero is a certified life and mindset coach with expertise in neuro-linguistic programming, giving her a unique ability to connect business strategy with the leadership behaviors required to execute it.“Sandy brings exactly what Winners' Circle members need,” said Lance Bachmann, founder and CEO of LB Capital. “She understands the home service industry, she knows how to challenge business owners, and she has the experience to turn ideas into action. She will raise the level of accountability, leadership, and execution across the entire Winners' Circle community.”Winners' Circle provides home service business owners with coaching, peer accountability, leadership development, strategic guidance, and direct access to operators who understand what it takes to build a more profitable and valuable company.“Winners' Circle is built for owners who know they are capable of more but need the right people, structure, and accountability around them,” said Papavero. “My goal is to help our members become stronger leaders, make better decisions, and build companies that reflect the future they are working toward. I am honored to lead this community and excited about what we are going to accomplish together.”Papavero’s appointment reflects LB Capital’s continued investment in developing leaders and building an experienced team that can provide meaningful support to home service business owners at every stage of growth.“Sandy does not believe in surface-level coaching,” Bachmann added. “She will get to the real issue, challenge owners to take responsibility, and help them build the discipline and leadership infrastructure required to grow. That is what Winners' Circle is all about.”LB Capital is proud to welcome Sandy Papavero to the team and looks forward to the impact she will make on Winners' Circle members and the broader home service industry.About Winners' CircleWinners' Circle is LB Capital’s coaching and advisory community for home service business owners who want to strengthen their leadership, improve profitability, install scalable systems, and build companies that are less dependent on the owner. Members receive strategic coaching, peer collaboration, accountability, and access to experienced operators who have successfully built and scaled businesses.About LB CapitalLB Capital is an operator-led investment and advisory company focused on helping roofing and home service businesses become more scalable, profitable, and valuable. Through strategic partnerships, operational support, leadership development, technology, and the Build It To Sell It framework, LB Capital helps business owners create companies that can grow beyond them.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.