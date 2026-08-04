OpenNebula Systems and NetApp Partner to Power Enterprise Clouds and AI Factories

OpenNebula and NetApp Partner

By integrating NetApp with OpenNebula, organizations can consistently manage virtualized, containerized, and AI workloads through a unified platform that reduces complexity and improves scalability.” — Constantino Vázquez, Head of Systems Engineering at OpenNebula Systems

MADRID, SPAIN, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OpenNebula Systems today announced a partnership with NetApp, the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, designed to support secure, multi-tenant infrastructure for enterprise cloud, AI Factory, and AI Gigafactory environments. The collaboration integrates NetApp ONTAP, the operating system that provides proven, enterprise grade data management capabilities across on-premises, hybrid, and multicloud environments, with OpenNebula’s open cloud orchestration platform, providing a secure, unified foundation for virtualized, containerized, and GPU-accelerated workloads across shared infrastructure.As enterprise and AI workloads continue to grow in scale and complexity, organizations require infrastructure designed to support strong isolation, predictable performance, and efficient resource utilization across shared environments. This integration addresses that need by enabling consistent management of virtual machines, containers, and Kubernetes clusters alongside enterprise storage services.The OpenNebula drivers for NetApp ONTAP leverage powerful capabilities including snapshots, replication, thin provisioning, deduplication, compression, incremental backups without guest agents, and FlexClone technology for efficient, zero-copy cloning of non-persistent images. These features enable rapid provisioning and recovery while maintaining storage efficiency, data consistency and ransomware protection.The solution supports NAS, SAN, and CSI-based storage interfaces, enabling flexible deployment across a wide range of enterprise environments. Multipath iSCSI connectivity and per-host configuration ensure high availability and throughput at scale, while automated host management reduces operational overhead.Security and multi-tenancy are core aspects of the integration. OpenNebula provides role-based access control (RBAC) and strong workload isolation mechanisms, ensuring that multiple tenants can safely share infrastructure while maintaining governance and control. All communications are secured through authenticated HTTPS REST API calls. Meanwhile, customers will benefit from built-in cyber resilience capabilities like AI-powered ransomware detection, identity verification, and malicious file blocking that make NetApp the most secure storage on the planet.“The shift toward digital sovereignty is reshaping how cloud and AI infrastructures are designed across Europe. Together, OpenNebula and NetApp give organizations back control of their data—letting them build open, flexible environments designed to support digital sovereignty for private cloud, hybrid deployments, and AI Factory workloads,” said Jurgen Hofkens, CTO & VP Solutions Engineering, EMEA & LATAM at NetApp.“By integrating NetApp’s data management capabilities with OpenNebula’s cloud orchestration platform, we enable organizations to manage virtualized, containerized, and AI workloads more consistently across enterprise cloud and AI Factory environments,” said Constantino Vázquez, Head of Systems Engineering at OpenNebula Systems. “The partnership delivers a unified operational layer where compute, storage, container, and AI infrastructure resources are managed through a common framework, reducing complexity and improving scalability.”With this integration, organizations can modernize their infrastructure while maintaining security, performance, and operational efficiency at scale.About OpenNebula SystemsOpenNebula Systems is the developer of OpenNebula, an open, vendor-neutral enterprise cloud and virtualization platform designed for sovereign clouds and AI factories. The company provides SLA-based support and professional services to enterprises, service providers, and public-sector organizations worldwide.OpenNebula is increasingly adopted as a VMware replacement platform, enabling organizations to modernize and consolidate their infrastructure while preserving existing hardware investments and operational practices. At the same time, the platform has evolved to support AI Factories and AI Gigafactories, acting as a unified control plane for GPU-accelerated infrastructure, Kubernetes platforms, and large-scale AI workloads.With a global presence and offices in Europe and the United States, OpenNebula Systems is a trusted partner for large-scale, mission-critical deployments, supporting more than 5,000 cloud deployments worldwide and infrastructures that scale to thousands of hosts and tens of thousands of GPUs.About NetAppFor more than three decades, NetApp has helped the world’s leading organizations navigate change—from the rise of enterprise storage to the intelligent era defined by data and AI. Today, NetApp is the Intelligent Data Infrastructure company, helping customers turn data into a catalyst for innovation, resilience, and growth.At the heart of that infrastructure is the NetApp data platform—the unified, enterprise-grade, intelligent foundation that connects, protects, and activates data across every cloud, workload, and environment. Built on the proven power of NetApp ONTAP, our leading data management software and OS, and enhanced by automation through the AI Data Engine and AFX, it delivers observability, resilience, and intelligence at scale.Disaggregated by design, the NetApp data platform separates storage, services, and control so enterprises can modernize faster, scale efficiently, and innovate without lock-in. As the only enterprise storage platform natively embedded in the world’s largest clouds, it gives organizations the freedom to run any workload anywhere with consistent performance, governance, and protection.With NetApp, data is always ready—ready to defend against threats, ready to power AI, and ready to drive the next breakthrough. That’s why the world’s most forward-thinking enterprises trust NetApp to turn intelligence into advantage.Learn more at www.netapp.com or follow us on X, LinkedIn Facebook , and Instagram NETAPP, the NETAPP logo, and the marks listed at www.netapp.com/TM are trademarks of NetApp, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

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