Appointment of Chair and Deputy Chair of the Enforcement Decision Making Committee (EDMC)

News release

Following an external recruitment process, the Bank of England (the Bank) has appointed Nicholas Segal as Chair of its Enforcement Decision Making Committee (EDMC), and Peter King as Deputy Chair, with effect from 1 August 2026.

The EDMC is the Bank’s decision-making body for contested enforcement cases in the statutory regimes the Bank operates in relation to Prudential Regulation, Financial Market Infrastructures, Resolution, Securitisation, Wholesale cash distribution, Critical Third Parties and Notes issuance.

Sir William Blair's term as EDMC Chair and Philip Marsden's term as EDMC Deputy Chair expired at the end of July 2026.

David Roberts, the Chair of the Court of the Bank of England, said:

“I am delighted to welcome Nick Segal as Chair and Peter King as Deputy Chair of the EDMC, their deep legal knowledge and experience will be an asset to the Committee. I would like to express my gratitude to Sir William Blair and Philip Marsden for their service as Chair and Deputy Chair respectively, and for their roles in establishing the EDMC as a credible, respected decision-making body in contested enforcement cases.”

About the new members

Nicholas Segal (Chair)

Nick Segal is a Judge of the Grand Court of the Cayman Islands, Assistant Justice of the Supreme Court of Bermuda and a Deputy High Court Judge in the Hong Kong Court of First Instance. He is a barrister and associate member of Erskine Chambers and a Neutral at Des Voeux Chambers in Hong Kong. Nick teaches on the University of Oxford's Bachelor of Civil Law programme and previously chaired the University's Alumni Board. Prior to his judicial appointments, he was a partner at Freshfields LLP, Davis Polk LLP and Allen & Overy LLP. He is a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy and a member of the International Insolvency Institute. He also writes and contributes to textbooks on insolvency, banking, conflicts of law and restitution.

Peter King (Deputy Chair)

Peter King is a qualified solicitor and former partner at Linklaters, specialising in corporate mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets, mainly in international markets and in the financial services industry. He also worked at Shearman & Sterling LLP and Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, continuing his work in the same specialist areas. In 2017, Peter was appointed as the Legal Director (general counsel) at HM Treasury. His work there included providing legal advice to successive Chancellors of the Exchequer and senior civil servants on a range of issues, including the effects of Brexit on the regulation of financial services, the Covid pandemic and the effects of the war in Ukraine. Peter retired from this role in 2025 and is now a non-executive director of Trading 212 UK Ltd.

About the EDMC

The outcomes of most disciplinary enforcement cases are agreed between the Bank and the relevant firm or individual. However, if a firm or individual decides to contest a case brought by the Bank, the EDMC Chair will convene an EDMC panel of three or more members to consider the evidence, hear any representations and make the decision. A full description of the EDMC and its procedure is set out in the EDMC Procedures, published in January 2024.

EDMC members are appointed for a five-year term and they may be reappointed for a second term. Members can serve a maximum of two terms.

Notes to editors

1. EDMC Procedures

2. The Bank’s Approach to Enforcement