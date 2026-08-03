Monetary and financial statistics – June 2026

MACAU, August 3 - According to statistics released today (3 August) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, broad money supply retreated in June 2026. Meanwhile, both resident deposits and loans* decreased from a month earlier.

Money supply

Currency in circulation and demand deposits dropped 1.2% and 1.0% respectively, M1 thus decreased 1.1% from one month earlier. Meanwhile, quasi-monetary liabilities fell 1.8%. The sum of these two items, i.e. M2, retreated 1.7% to MOP847.6 billion. The shares of Macao pataca (MOP), Hong Kong dollar (HKD), renminbi (RMB) and United States dollar (USD) in M2 were 32.4%, 43.2%, 8.0% and 14.6% respectively.

Deposits

Resident deposits* decreased 1.7% from the preceding month to MOP825.3 billion whereas non-resident deposits* rose 11.6% to MOP379.5 billion. Meanwhile, public sector deposits with the banking sector increased 3.0% to MOP269.8 billion. As a result, total deposits in the banking sector rose 2.3% to MOP1,474.7 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total deposits were 18.6%, 44.1%, 9.4% and 26.3% respectively.

Loans

Domestic loans to the private sector* dropped 0.7% from a month ago to MOP476.5 billion. Analysed by economic sector, “electricity, gas and water supply” and “wholesale and retail” grew at respective rates of 7.8% and 2.1% when compared with a quarter ago, whereas “restaurants, hotels and similar activities” and “construction” fell 6.2% and 3.3% respectively. Concurrently, external loans* rose 0.4% from the preceding month to MOP563.6 billion. As a result, total loans of the banking sector fell 0.1% to MOP1,040.1 billion. The shares of MOP, HKD, RMB and USD in total loans were 22.1%, 40.2%, 16.3% and 17.5% respectively.

Operating ratios

At end-June 2026, the overall loan-to-deposit ratio decreased from 72.2% at end-May to 70.5%, whereas the ratio for the resident sector remained at 43.5%. The one-month and three-month current assets to liabilities ratios stood at 59.0% and 48.6% respectively. Concurrently, the non-performing loan ratio stabilised at 4.5% from a month ago.

* Resident and non-resident deposits, as well as domestic loans to the private sector and external loans, cover both individuals and enterprises.

Detailed information is available in the latest issue of Monthly Bulletin of Monetary Statistics.

https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/research-and-publications?type=financial_statistics_monthly