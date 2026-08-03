NHS Golden Jubilee Becomes First Scottish Hospital to Adopt Light-Activated Infection Prevention Technology to Prevent Surgical Site Infections

Steriwave puts control of a critical part of infection prevention in the hands of clinical teams at the point of care.” — Carolyn Cross, CEO Ondine Biomedical

GLASGOW, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Scotland’s flagship orthopaedic hospital, NHS Golden Jubilee, has become the first in the country to adopt an innovative light-activated therapy to protect patients from surgical site infections (SSIs).The hospital, which carries out approximately 30% of all hip and knee replacements in Scotland, is integrating Steriwavenasal photodisinfection into its care pathway prior to surgery. Developed by Vancouver-based Ondine Biomedical and distributed in the UK by Mölnlycke Health Care, the technology replaces traditional multi-day, home-based nasal decolonisation kits with a single five-minute treatment administered by a nurse immediately before surgery.The nose is a primary reservoir for harmful pathogens that cause post-operative joint infections. Steriwave utilises a patented, light-sensitive liquid compound in combination with a specific wavelength of red light to generate oxygen-free radicals that rapidly eliminate bacteria, viruses, and fungi without relying on antibiotics—a critical factor in the global fight against drug-resistant "superbugs." The action is so rapid and multifaceted that the bugs are unable to develop resistance.Uncomplicated joint replacements at NHS Golden Jubilee typically involve an average hospital stay of 2.4 days. However, UK research indicates that when a prosthetic joint infection occurs, the resulting revision surgery and ongoing treatment can cost the NHS over £33,000 per patient over five years."Preventing surgical site infections is a critical component of our approach," said Professor Christopher Gee, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon at NHS Golden Jubilee. "By integrating nasal photodisinfection into our infection-prevention bundle, we offer an efficient, nurse-led solution that enhances patient outcomes and optimises healthcare resources."The move directly aligns with the Scottish Government's health objectives to increase elective surgical capacity, optimise National Treatment Centres, and reduce waiting lists across the country."In high-volume elective surgery, every infection prevented protects both patients and capacity," said Carolyn Cross, CEO of Ondine Biomedical. "Steriwave puts control of a critical part of infection prevention in the hands of clinical teams at the point of care."Steriwave is now deployed in hospitals across Canada and in England, both to prevent surgical site infections and to protect patients in ICUs who are particularly vulnerable to infection.ENDSNOTES TO EDITORSFor media information contact:Simon Vane Percysimon@vanepercy.com+ 44 (0) 7710 005 910About Ondine Biomedical Inc:Ondine Biomedical Inc. is a Canadian life sciences company and leader in light-activated antimicrobial therapies (‘photodisinfection’) for the prevention and treatment of infections, including those caused by multidrug-resistant organisms. Ondine has a pipeline of investigational products, based on its proprietary photodisinfection technology, in various stages of development.Ondine’s nasal photodisinfection system is CE-marked in Europe and is approved for nasal decolonisation in Canada, Australia, Mexico and several other countries under the name Steriwave. In the US, it has been granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product designation and Fast Track status by the FDA and is currently undergoing clinical trials for regulatory approval. Products beyond nasal photodisinfection include therapies for a variety of medical indications such as chronic sinusitis, ventilator-associated pneumonia, burns, and other indications.About SteriwaveSteriwave uses a patented photodisinfection process. A light-activated photosensitizer is applied to the nasal passages and activated by a specific wavelength of red light, triggering an oxidative burst that eliminates bacteria, viruses, and fungi in minutes. While investigational in the U.S., the technology is already successfully deployed in leading hospitals across the UK, EU, and Canada.*The tradename Steriwave is used worldwide but will be subject to US-specific branding following FDA approval.

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