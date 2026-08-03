Guidance for Peatland Restoration and the Historic Environment in Northern Ireland

Date published: 3 August 2026 The Northern Ireland Peatland Strategy to 20401 sets out the overarching framework for peatland restoration, including commitments on climate action, biodiversity, water quality, and heritage protection. This guidance aligns with that framework and sets out how heritage considerations should be embedded into restoration works from the outset.

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