Momcozy Launches Wellness 1 Warm-Massage Wearable Breast Pump Alongside Breathe & Breastfeed Across Southeast Asia

World Breastfeeding Month - Momcozy SEA moves again - supporting mothers through innovation, expert guidance and community.

With Breathe & Breastfeed, we want to make those moments part of the conversation. Supporting breastfeeding is ultimately about supporting the mother who is doing it.” — Ellen Zhou

SINGAPORE, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This World Breastfeeding Month, Momcozy launches the Wellness 1 Warm-Massage Wearable Breast Pump and Breathe & Breastfeed across Southeast Asia, combining innovative breastfeeding technology with expert guidance and community support, supporting mothers through every latch, letdown and little win.

A successful latch. Finding a pumping routine that works. Making it through the first week back at work. Getting through a difficult night and trying again the next morning.

There is no single version of a successful breastfeeding journey. Some mothers breastfeed directly, some pump, and many do both. While breastfeeding is often discussed through recommendations, benefits and milestones, for mothers, progress is often found in smaller, everyday moments.

This World Breastfeeding Month, Momcozy, the Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump Brand trusted by more than five million mothers worldwide, is putting these moments at the heart of Breathe & Breastfeed, its regional initiative across Southeast Asia.

Under the theme “Support for Every Latch, Letdown and Little Win,” Breathe & Breastfeed brings together professional guidance, practical innovation and community support to help mothers navigate the everyday realities of feeding and pumping — from finding credible answers to breastfeeding questions to making pumping more comfortable and manageable around daily life.

Throughout August, Momcozy will bring the campaign to life across Southeast Asia through expert-led educational content, breastfeeding conversations and community initiatives, continuing its commitment to supporting mothers not only through major milestones, but through the little wins that shape every breastfeeding journey.

How Do We Support the Questions Mothers Actually Have?

For one mother, support might mean understanding why her baby is struggling to latch. For another, it could be learning how to pump more comfortably before returning to work. Sometimes, it is simply knowing where to turn for credible information.

Throughout August, Momcozy will work with healthcare professionals, breastfeeding experts and communities across Southeast Asia to address common questions around latch challenges, pumping mistakes and breastfeeding misconceptions.

“Breastfeeding support matters most in the moments when a mother is tired, uncomfortable, uncertain or trying to make breastfeeding work around the rest of her life,” said Ellen Zhou, APAC Marketing Director at Momcozy. “With Breathe & Breastfeed, we want to make those moments part of the conversation. Supporting breastfeeding is ultimately about supporting the mother who is doing it.”

How is Momcozy Bringing Comfort Into the Pumping Experience?

Physical comfort is also part of the conversation.

For many mothers, pumping becomes part of everyday life, particularly when returning to work or spending time away from their baby. Yet pumping is often approached primarily through output, efficiency and convenience. Momcozy believes how a mother feels during that experience matters too.

Reflecting this approach, Momcozy has launched the Wellness 1 Warm-Massage Wearable Breast Pump across Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines as part of its World Breastfeeding Month activities.

Following its North American debut, Wellness 1 brings wearable pumping together with warmth and massage. It features an industry-only 5-Zone Circular Smart-Sync Massage System alongside HugWave™ 360° Full-Coverage Warm Massage, designed to bring greater comfort into mothers’ everyday pumping routines.

Wellness 1 is now available through Momcozy’s official website throughout Southeast Asia. The latest wearable breast pump is also available in Momcozy’s official e-commerce stores starting from Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines - Shopee, Lazada and TikTok Shop (https://lnk.ink/phmk6).



About Momcozy

Founded in 2018, Momcozy, the Global No.1 Wearable Breast Pump Brand*, is a leading FemTech brand dedicated to supporting mothers from pregnancy through postpartum and beyond. Through continuous innovation, Momcozy offers a comprehensive ecosystem of products designed to make motherhood more comfortable, convenient and empowering, including wearable breast pumps, nursing bras, feeding essentials and postpartum care solutions.

Today, Momcozy is chosen by over 6 million moms and families worldwide and has a presence in more than 80 countries and regions. Its products are available through Momcozy's official website and leading retailers worldwide, including Babylist, Walmart, Target and Amazon.

Momcozy's mission is to empower every mother with trusted support, innovative solutions and greater confidence throughout her motherhood journey.

* Based on global market share of wearable breast pumps, Grand View Research 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.