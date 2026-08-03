Reclaim Childhood with 'Neopets in Neo York' Pop-Up at Shopify

Neopets in Neo York Pop-Up

Beloved virtual pet world steps out of the browser and into SoHo for limited-time celebration on August 21-23

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- It’s time for fans to pack their inventory, check their Neomail, and get ready to explore Neopia like never before. From August 21–23, Neopets brings its world to New York City with Neopets in Neo York, its first-ever pop-up experience, at Shopify NY in SoHo (131 Greene Street.) Admission is free, no ticket required, and open to all ages.Each day, the first 500 visitors through the door receive an exclusive in-game avatar and anyone who turns up in Neopets cosplay gets one too, all weekend, with no limit.The timing is not incidental. Neopets spun out as an independent studio in 2023 and has spent three years rebuilding: more than 100 classic games restored after Flash took them offline, a full database overhaul, mobile and tablet support, random events and Neomail replies working again, and the Varwolf, the first new Neopet species in years. More than a million people played Neopets last year, and monthly active players have quadrupled since 2023, the first meaningful growth in a decade. Neo York is where the community gets to celebrate that in one room."For a long time, Neopets was talked about in the past tense," said Dominic Law, CEO of Neopets. "None of what's happened since is down to us alone. This community never let go, through years when we gave them very little reason to hold on. Neo York is our thank you. If you haven't logged in since school, come and find out who's still waiting for you."Explore the magic and whimsy of Neo YorkVisitors can shop limited-edition Neo York merchandise, the first Neopets products ever made for New York City, alongside official partner collaborations spanning apparel, accessories, collectibles, toys, and trading cards.The Trading Post, in real life. Where Neopians have always gone to strike deals the shops wouldn't allow, now a staffed desk offers fans the opportunity to trade their own merchandise and collectibles face to face.A colouring wall the size of your childhood. The Crayolax Neopets Mural Wall recreates the Neopets browser interface at oversized scale, where guests colour their own Neopets using Crayola's new All Grown Up markers for adults.Also running across the three days:Artist meet-and-greet with popular Neopets artist FerwanwanUpper Deck demos of the Neopets trading card game (Friday and Sunday)Usuki Couture fan art showcaseTarot readings using the official Neopets deckPhoto booth and claw machinesGuests can sweeten the adventure at the National Neopian Bank checkout counter, picking up limited-edition Neopets chocolate coins, themed sodas and choco pops.For anyone who drifted awayNeo York is also built for the people who have not logged in since school. Neopets is free, runs in a browser, needs no download and now works on a phone, and the pop-up will run the Neopian Lost & Found, a staffed help desk where the Neopets team will sit down with returning players, check whether an old account survived, and open a recovery case on the spot, managed by the support team working cases behind the scenes.Returning players can also check from home: type an old username into the search bar on Neopets.com , and if it appears, the account still exists.Know before you goDates: Friday, August 21, 2026 – Sunday, August 23, 2026; 10AM–7PM dailyLocation: Shopify NY, 131 Greene Street, New York, NY 10012Admission: Free. No ticket required. All ages.Register for updates: Sign up at neopets.com/neoyork for event updates and a few surprises along the way.Free inside: Crayola mural, Trading Post, Switch Mini Games play, Usuki Couture showcase, artist meet-and-greet, Upper Deck demos and Neopian Lost & Found.Paid inside: Tarot readings, photo booth and claw machines.Merchandise: Limited quantities while supplies last.For more information about the “Neopets in Neo York” Pop-Up, visit neopets.com/neoyork.About NeopetsLaunched in 1999, Neopets is one of the original virtual pet communities and a beloved online world where players can adopt pets, play games, collect items, customize characters, explore stories, and connect with a passionate global fanbase. For more than 25 years, Neopets has remained a nostalgic and imaginative home for millions of players around the world. To learn more about Neopets, visit www.neopets.com

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