CHERY LAUNCHES 0% FINANCE OFFER ON PLUG-IN SUPER HYBRID MODELS

Chery TIGGO 9 CSH

Chery launches its hottest summer offer yet, introducing a 0% APR finance offer on the TIGGO 7 CSH, TIGGO 8 CSH, and TIGGO 9 CSH, for a limited time only

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chery is making its award-winning SUV models even more accessible this summer by introducing a 0% finance offer on the TIGGO 7 CSH, TIGGO 8 CSH, and TIGGO 9 CSH for a limited time.

The exclusive offer strengthens Chery’s focus on delivering attainable, fully equipped vehicles, available with highly efficient Chery Super Hybrid powertrains.

Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) technology gives drivers the smoothness and performance of electric-only running for most day-to-day journeys, combined with the convenience and long range of an efficient petrol engine when needed.

Since launching in the UK in August 2025, CHERY has quickly established itself as one of the country’s fastest-growing automotive brands, supported by a clear focus on meeting the needs of UK customers. The compelling model range is enhanced by high levels of standard equipment, together with trim levels that make it simple for customers to choose the vehicle that’s right for them.

Farrell Hsu, Managing Director at Chery UK, said: “From day one, our approach has been to give customers the vehicles they actually want: fully equipped, with the technology and features they value as standard, and at an attractive price. Offering 0% finance on the Chery TIGGO 7, 8, and 9 is a natural extension of that goal, and as demand for electrified vehicles continues to grow, we’re helping to meet that demand by making our CSH hybrid powertrains even more attainable.”

Chery’s 0% finance range – at a glance:

TIGGO 7 – In CSH specification, this versatile midsize SUV can deliver up to 56 miles (WLTP) of electric-only range. A suite of 16 advanced driver assistance systems, including Integrated Cruise Assist, make every journey safer and more comfortable – reflected in the vehicle’s 5-star Euro NCAP rating. Minimum 30% deposit.

TIGGO 8 – The UK’s best-selling seven-seater in June and winner of Carwow Car of the Year 2026. Designed with families in mind, it offers a spacious cabin, a 494-litre luggage compartment, an electric-only range of up to 56 miles and CO2 emissions from only 31g/km (WLTP, CSH models only). Minimum 30% deposit.

TIGGO 9 CSH – The flagship model, recently named Large Car of the Year at the 2026 Car Dealer Power Awards. Available in fully equipped Summit specification only, it delivers 428 PS through an advanced all-wheel drive system and accelerates from 0-62 mph in just 5.4 seconds. Efficiency is equally impressive, with up to 87 miles of electric-only range and CO₂ emissions from just 14g/km (WLTP). Minimum 33% deposit.

Every Chery car is backed by a 7-year vehicle warranty, with CSH models also benefiting from an 8-year hybrid battery warranty, reflecting the brand’s commitment to quality and customer confidence. The retailer network already numbers more than 80 sites across the country and is expected to reach 100 by autumn.

The 0% APR finance offer is available between 1st August – 30th September 2026, on Chery TIGGO 7 CSH, TIGGO 8 CSH, and TIGGO 9 CSH models only. Offer excludes the Chery TIGGO 4 CSH, and petrol models.

For full details and terms and conditions, customers should visit their local Chery retailer or the Chery Vehicle Offers website.

-ENDS-

Notes to editors

Representative 0.00% APR, on Chery TIGGO 7 1.5T PHEV Aspire 5dr, Chery TIGGO 7 1.5T PHEV Summit 5dr Auto, Chery TIGGO 8 1.5T PHEV Aspire 5dr Auto, Chery TIGGO 8 1.5T PHEV Summit 5dr Auto, and Chery TIGGO 9 1.5T PHEV Summit 5dr Auto.

Representative Example based on 8,000 miles per annum. Minimum Deposit 30% on the TIGGO 7 and TIGGO 8 models, and 33% on TIGGO 9. Credit available subject to status. UK residents 18+. Guarantees may be required.

This offer is available to Retail customers only and is not available in conjunction with any other offers unless specified. Images is shown for illustration purposes illustration.

For full terms and conditions, visit CHERY UK website.

About Chery International and CHERY TIGGO

CHERY TIGGO is a CHERY model line synonymous with practicality, intelligence and global progress – a family of vehicles shaped by innovation and designed for the real world. Built on years of engineering excellence, the CHERY TIGGO family of vehicles combine contemporary design with class-leading space, performance, and value, appealing to a broad range of customers across generations. The name CHERY TIGGO reflects a spirit of togetherness and momentum – a global SUV line that has earned the trust of over 3 million drivers in more than 80 countries. Each model is developed with a focus on comfort, safety and smart technology, making advanced features accessible to everyday families and urban explorers alike.

As part of Chery Holding Group, which entered the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list in 385th position with revenues of $39.1 billion, and in 2025 rose to 233rd position with a revenue of $59.7 billion, CHERY UK benefits from world-class R&D, global manufacturing standards and a robust supply chain. With a reputation built over two decades, CHERY is now entering a bold new phase of international growth, bringing intelligent, stylish and capable SUVs to drivers around the world – including the UK. Together with OMODA and JAECOO, CHERY UK is part of one of the fastest-growing global automotive alliances, committed to sustainable mobility, advanced design, and future-ready technology.

CHERY UK PR contact details

CHERY UK PR

Jack Constantine

jack.constantine@cherycar.co.uk

+44 (0) 7469 915123

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