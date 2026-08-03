Cudio Partners With Ramp to Simplify Finance Operations for Odoo Businesses

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The partnership will help growing businesses reduce manual finance work, strengthen spend controls, and connect financial processes with their wider Odoo environment.

Cudio, an Odoo implementation and ERP consulting company, today announced its partnership with Ramp, a finance operations platform designed to save businesses time and money.

The partnership will help businesses improve how they manage corporate cards, employee expenses, vendor payments, procurement, approvals, and accounting alongside Odoo.

As companies grow, finance teams often rely on several disconnected platforms to manage spending and accounting. This can lead to duplicate data entry, inconsistent records, delayed reconciliations, and limited visibility across finance and operations.

Ramp brings payments, corporate cards, vendor management, procurement, travel booking, and automated bookkeeping into one platform. Its built-in intelligence, controls, and workflow automation help finance teams manage spending more efficiently and reduce routine administrative work.

Through this partnership, Cudio will help businesses evaluate how Ramp fits into their existing Odoo environment, accounting processes, approval structures, and technology stack. Support may include workflow mapping, system planning, configuration, testing, and post-launch optimization.

The collaboration is particularly relevant for omnichannel retailers, distributors, marketplace sellers, multi-entity organizations, and other growing businesses with complex financial and operational requirements.

Cudio’s implementation approach begins with the way each business operates. Its team reviews current processes, identifies system dependencies, defines data and accounting requirements, and helps clients build a connected finance environment without introducing unnecessary complexity.

By partnering with Ramp, Cudio is expanding the finance operations solutions available to businesses using Odoo. Clients can combine Ramp’s spend management capabilities with implementation support tailored to their existing workflows and wider operational systems.

Businesses interested in using Ramp alongside Odoo can contact Cudio to discuss their finance processes, system requirements, and implementation goals.

About Cudio

Cudio is an Odoo implementation and ERP consulting company based in Boston, Massachusetts. The company helps complex and omnichannel businesses implement, migrate, customize, integrate, upgrade, and optimize Odoo across finance and operations.

Cudio also specializes in rescuing failed or underperforming Odoo implementations and supporting businesses after launch.



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