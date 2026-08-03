TurboTenant Launches Flat-Fee Property Management in Denver, Giving Landlords an Alternative to Percentage-Based Fees

TurboTenant reduces landlord administrative costs significantly and does not apply any vendor markups to property repairs.

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurboTenant now offers flat-fee, full-service property management in Denver, Colorado, covering tenant placement, rent collection, maintenance coordination, and accounting for a transparent monthly rate. This change is providing landlords with an alternative to conventional percentage-based fees, focusing on risk-free transition for local real estate investors. Landlords, TurboTenant explains, pay nothing until qualified tenants are successfully placed in their properties.

According to data, rental rates across the Denver metro area are climbing, and many owners are using conventional property management companies to take care of the day-to-day administration of their portfolios. A lot of them are feeling the squeeze, and property management fees are eating into their margins, typically by between 8% and 10%.

TurboTenant's flat-fee model changes this dynamic by reducing management costs significantly. Investors are able to get the professional support they need without sacrificing their returns to the same extent.

CEO of TurboTenant, Seamus Nally said the following:

“We continue to see strong demand from landlords and property investors looking for alternatives to percentage-based fees. Denver's rental market is thriving, but many property owners aren't experiencing the benefits because of conventional real estate management charges. TurboTenant is looking to reduce these significantly, and we only get paid when landlords get paid.”

TurboTenant offers a range of services that are designed to mimic conventional end-to-end property management. For example, the platform can deal with things like tenant placement and screenings. It provides tools that allow landlords to rigorously vet their renters. It also provides online rent collection tools. Payments can be made digitally by ACH or by card. Landlords looking to get in contact with support can find help via email, SMS, or phone. TurboTenant offers administrative assistance, including things like accounting, compliance, and lease renewals.

TurboTenant has a proven track record in Denver property management. It has assisted with 10,000+ tenant placements and has 4,000+ units under management. It has provided more than 180,000+ on-demand showings. It offers support seven days a week and can provide efficient maintenance coordination with no mark-ups on vendor invoices.

TurboTenant is actively onboarding property owners across the Greater Denver area, focusing on various high-profile neighborhoods including LoDo, RiNo, Capitol Hill, Wash Park, the Highlands, and the surrounding Front Range communities.

For more information about TurboTenant, use the contact details below:



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