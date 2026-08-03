Colorado-Built TurboTenant Passes 1 Million Landlords, Making Property Management Software the New Default for Owners

TurboTenant's new software is democratizing property management and eliminating the need to pay hefty fees to property management firms

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TurboTenant is a free property management software, based in Fort Collins, Colorado, used by more than 1 million landlords to advertise rentals, screen tenants, collect rent online, and leases. Reaching this milestone proves that all-in-one property management technology is no longer for large landlord portfolios. Instead, it shows that smaller owners can benefit from the latest platform-based technology.

For many years, property owners and real estate investors have had a difficult choice to make. Either, they manually manage their property, surrendering somewhere between 8% and 10% of their earnings to a property management company or they perform the administration themselves, taking away their time. TurboTenant eliminates this trade-off by providing independent landlords with the quick and efficient tools they need to manage their properties without high overheads.

According to TurboTenant, the platform currently has more than 1 million landlords on its books. It generates around 28 leads on average per rental listing, and 66% of tenants use it to conveniently pay rent via debit or credit card or ACH. 90% of users recommend TurboTenant to other landlords.

These statistics are fundamentally why the platform remained so successful. CEO Seamus Nally said the following:

“We fundamentally believe that owning a rental property shouldn't mean that landlords need to sacrifice 10% of their earnings just to pay property management fees. Platforms like ours democratize the process of property ownership, increasing margins for everyday professionals who want to invest in property rentals.”

TurboTenant believes that its approach is the future of property management. It says that going forward, these activities should be digital, comprehensive, and mostly free, all incorporated in software platforms.

For more information about TurboTenant, use the contact details below:

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