U.S. Infrastructure Growth Is Driving Record Demand for Equipment Rentals

Equipment Rental- Aerial Lift Rental Articulating Boom Lift Rental Boom Lift And Scissor Lift Rentals

U.S. infrastructure growth is driving record equipment rental demand as contractors seek reliable machinery to meet expanding construction projects nationwide.

IRVING, TX, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The U.S. equipment rental industry is experiencing a period of demand growth that industry analysts and regional providers alike describe as structurally significant. Fueled by federal infrastructure legislation, sustained commercial construction activity, and a broader contractor shift toward flexible equipment access over ownership, the rental segment is expanding at a pace that reflects deeper changes in how the construction industry operates. EZ Equipment Rental , a full-service equipment rental provider serving the Dallas–Fort Worth metro area, is observing these trends directly through increased reservation volume across its contractor-grade inventory.According to the American Rental Association, the U.S. equipment rental industry surpassed 73 billion dollars in revenue in 2025, with projections pointing toward continued growth through 2027 driven by infrastructure, energy, and commercial development spending. The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which allocated more than 1.2 trillion dollars to roads, bridges, broadband, water systems, and transit infrastructure, has generated multi-year project pipelines that sustain equipment demand well beyond initial groundbreaking activity.For regional markets like the Dallas–Fort Worth metro, these national trends intersect with local construction dynamics that have made North Texas one of the most active construction markets in the country. DFW ranked among the top three U.S. metros for total construction starts in 2024 and 2025, with sustained activity across commercial development, industrial and logistics facility construction, residential subdivision development, and public infrastructure improvement projects.""The scale of infrastructure investment currently underway across the country is translating directly into equipment demand at the regional level,"" said a spokesperson for EZ Equipment Rental. ""Contractors working on public infrastructure, commercial builds, and residential projects are all accessing the same rental market. The common thread is that more contractors are choosing to rent rather than own because the flexibility and cost structure of rental aligns better with how modern project work is scoped and budgeted.""The shift toward rental over ownership is a trend that predates the current infrastructure cycle but has been accelerated by it. Industry research indicates that the rental penetration rate, the share of total equipment in use that is rented rather than owned, has increased steadily over the past decade. For smaller and mid-size contractors managing variable project volumes, renting eliminates the capital burden of equipment purchase, the ongoing cost of maintenance and storage, and the depreciation exposure of owning equipment that may sit idle between project phases.EZ Equipment Rental's inventory reflects the breadth of contractor demand across the DFW market. The company's catalog spans aerial lifts including boom lifts , scissor lifts, and telehandlers; concrete and surface preparation equipment including mixers, grinders, and scarifiers; earthmoving and compaction tools; trailers across utility, dump, flatbed, and gooseneck configurations; insulation installation and removal equipment; landscaping tools; material handling equipment; and a range of specialty contractor tools including abrasive blasters, floor removal equipment, and air compressor systems.The infrastructure investment cycle is also changing the composition of demand. Public works projects including road reconstruction, bridge rehabilitation, utility corridor work, and stormwater infrastructure upgrades require equipment categories that differ from standard commercial construction. Trench equipment, compaction machinery, and traffic control accessories are seeing elevated demand alongside the aerial lifts and concrete equipment that anchor the commercial construction rental segment.For contractors in the DFW area navigating this period of elevated activity, equipment availability and rental provider reliability are operational priorities that directly affect project scheduling and budget performance. EZ Equipment Rental maintains a well-serviced inventory and a streamlined reservation process designed to support contractors who cannot afford equipment downtime during active project phases.""When demand is high and project schedules are compressed, the last thing a contractor needs is a rental that does not show up ready to work,"" the EZ Equipment Rental spokesperson noted. ""Maintaining equipment quality and keeping the rental process straightforward is how we support contractors during periods when the margin for disruption is smallest.""Contractors, project managers, and facility operators in the Dallas–Fort Worth metro can review EZ Equipment Rental's full inventory and confirm equipment availability at www.ezequipmentrental.com or by contacting the company directly at (214) 951-7800.About EZ Equipment RentalEZ Equipment Rental is a full-service equipment rental provider serving the Dallas–Fort Worth metro area. The company offers a broad inventory of contractor-grade equipment across aerial lifts, concrete tools, earthmoving equipment, trailers, insulation tools, landscaping equipment, and specialty contractor gear. EZ Equipment Rental serves commercial contractors, residential builders, landscaping crews, industrial facility operators, and property maintenance providers across the DFW region.Contact Information:Company: EZ Equipment RentalPhone: (972) 203-6843Email: info@ezequipmentrental.comWebsite: https://www.ezequipmentrental.com/ Address: 1307 W Airport Fwy, Irving, TX 75062

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