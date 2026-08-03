Lumitech Launches Tolmete Revenue Intelligence Platform for Professional Services Firms

AI-powered platform connects project delivery data with financial results, helping service firms find margin risks before projects end.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lumitech , a Dubai-based software development company, has announced the launch of Tolmete , an AI-powered Revenue Intelligence platform for professional services firms. The platform shows how work on a project affects its profit, while the project is still open.Service firms are working under tighter margins than a few years ago. Atlassian’s 2025 State of Developer Experience report surveyed 3,500 developers and managers in six countries. It found that 50% of developers lose at least 10 hours a week to problems in how work is organized. That lost time raises project costs long before it appears in a financial report, and the same holds in any business that bills client work.Most firms already have the data they need. Teams log hours, update tickets, and track dates every week, while the financial side of the same work stays in accounting software or spreadsheets. The two sets of numbers usually meet only at the month-end review. By then a manager can say why the profit fell, but it is too late to change it.Lumitech calls this missing piece Business Context: the link between daily work and management decisions. Tolmete builds it from records a project already has, such as estimates, approved time, task movement, and agreed scope, and compares them with the budget. When work starts to affect the expected result, Tolmete identifies the likely cause and informs the manager in charge.“Professional services is one of the few industries where the product is people’s time, and the cost of that time changes every day,” said Denis Salatin, founder and CEO of Lumitech. “The industry has spent years getting better at planning and tracking work. What it still needs is a clear way to see the money side of that work while the team can still protect the margin.”Tolmete serves companies that sell and deliver client work, including consultancies, engineering firms, creative agencies, managed service providers, and software development agencies. Executives can see which projects put profit at risk, and project managers receive warnings early enough to act.Tolmete is available now. More information is available at tolmete.com About LumitechLumitech builds custom software and AI products for growing companies and large businesses. Based in Dubai, the company works with founders and established firms on software development, AI systems, and digital products.Company DetailsPhone: +971 50 688 9164Address: Dubai Silicon Oasis, DDP, Building A1, Dubai, United Arab EmiratesWebsite: https://lumitech.co/

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