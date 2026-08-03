EXANTE announced as proud sponsor of The Malta Chamber Summer '26 Networking Event

Sponsorship marks 15 years of EXANTE in Malta

VALLETTA, MALTA, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EXANTE, the global prime broker, is proud to announce its co-sponsorship of The Malta Chamber Summer '26 Networking Event, taking place on Friday, 25 September 2026. The sponsorship coincides with EXANTE's 15th year in business in Malta and reflects the company's continued commitment to the island's business community.The Malta Chamber of Commerce, Enterprise and Industry is a foundational institution in Malta's economy. Established in 1848, it is the longest-standing social partner on the island and the only business representative entity specifically codified in Malta's Commercial Code.The Chamber acts as the independent voice for the private sector, representing thousands of companies across all economic sectors to influence national and EU policy. Operating out of the historic Exchange Buildings in Valletta, it provides vital services like issuing Certificates of Origin, facilitating international trade missions, and offering business advisory support through the Enterprise Europe Network. It also drives public-private partnerships, such as Tech.MT, to promote the country's technology sector."This year marks EXANTE's 15th year in business in Malta and we are delighted to co-sponsor The Malta Chamber Summer '26 Networking Event taking place on Friday, 25 September 2026," said XNT Director Patrick O'Brien. "We understand the value of being a member of the Chamber, which brings together Malta's leading business professionals, entrepreneurs, and key decision-makers to network, exchange insights, and build strategic collaborations."About EXANTEEXANTE is an independent global prime broker serving professional investors and financial institutions. Founded in 2011, its proprietary platform unites execution, custody, reporting and oversight in a single environment. EXANTE is licensed by the FCA (UK), CySEC (Cyprus), MFSA (Malta) and SFC (Hong Kong).

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