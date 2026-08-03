Triplett Highlights the Role of Visual Inspection in Condition-Based Industrial Maintenance

Triplett highlights how borescope inspection cameras help maintenance teams inspect internal equipment to support condition-based maintenance.

Predictive technologies are very effective at identifying where attention is needed, but they do not always explain what is causing the condition being detected.” — Richard Wexler, VP Global Business Development at Triplett

MERRIMACK, NH, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maintenance organizations are increasingly using visual inspection technologies to supplement preventive maintenance with direct information about equipment condition. Triplett Test Equipment & Tools, a leading test and measurement equipment manufacturer, is highlighting the growing role of borescope inspection cameras as part of modern industrial maintenance programs. By providing direct visibility into internal equipment conditions, borescopes help maintenance teams make decisions based on observed asset conditions rather than service schedules alone.Moving Beyond Time-Based Maintenance StrategiesEquipment operating under different workloads, environmental conditions, and duty cycles rarely wears at the same rate. As a result, maintenance teams are increasingly incorporating inspection data into maintenance planning rather than relying exclusively on predetermined service intervals.Reliability-centered maintenance (RCM) uses equipment condition and inspection findings to help determine when maintenance is needed. Rather than relying solely on scheduled maintenance activities, organizations use diagnostic and inspection information to make decisions based on how assets are performing in service.Validating Predictive Maintenance FindingsPredictive maintenance technologies such as thermal imaging, vibration analysis, ultrasound testing, and electrical diagnostics help identify potential problems before failures occur. While these tools can indicate that a condition may be developing, borescope inspection cameras provide direct visual confirmation of internal equipment conditions before maintenance decisions are made.By providing access to confined or difficult-to-reach areas without extensive disassembly, borescopes allow maintenance personnel to visually verify internal equipment conditions and better understand issues that may not be visible from the exterior of an asset."Predictive technologies are very effective at identifying where attention is needed, but they do not always explain what is causing the condition being detected," said Richard Wexler, VP Global Business Development at Triplett Test Equipment & Tools. "Visual inspection provides an opportunity to verify what is actually occurring inside the equipment, helping maintenance personnel make more informed decisions before determining the appropriate corrective action."Supporting Reliability-Centered Maintenance ProgramsCombining predictive diagnostics with visual inspection gives maintenance teams a more complete understanding of equipment condition and greater confidence when planning maintenance and repair activities. By evaluating assets from multiple perspectives, organizations can better prioritize maintenance activities based on observed conditions rather than assumptions.Improved equipment visibility can help reduce unplanned downtime, strengthen maintenance planning, optimize resource allocation, and increase confidence in maintenance decisions across a wide range of industrial applications.Triplett offers a range of borescope inspection cameras and video inspection systems that provide visual access to enclosed equipment areas without requiring significant equipment disassembly. These solutions help maintenance professionals evaluate internal equipment conditions across manufacturing, utilities, facilities management, HVAC, automotive, and industrial maintenance applications.Additional information about Triplett's borescope inspection camera product line is available at www.triplett.com/borescopes About Triplett Test Equipment & ToolsTriplett Test Equipment & Tools has supplied professional test and measurement instruments since 1904. The company offers solutions for electrical testing, thermal imaging, environmental measurement, networking, maintenance, HVAC, security, industrial inspection, and process calibration. Triplett products help electricians, technicians, contractors, inspectors, maintenance professionals, facility managers, safety professionals, and industrial reliability teams perform testing, troubleshooting, verification, and preventive maintenance across commercial and industrial environments.

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