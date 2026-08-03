U.S. Army welcomes Asociația Spirit Tânăr on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base

MIHAIL KOGĂLNICEANU AIR BASE, Romania - A day of shared experiences and meaningful engagement gave members of Asociația Spirit Tânăr (AST) a firsthand look at the people and mission behind the U.S. Army's presence in Romania during a visit to Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base on July 17, 2026.

Throughout the day, AST members toured the installation, explored emergency response vehicles, visited the base fire station, shared a meal with U.S. Army personnel, and met with senior military leaders. The visit strengthened mutual understanding, fostered lasting relationships, and reinforced the enduring partnership between Romania and the United States through personal interaction and cultural exchange.

AST is a Romanian group that helps young people develop and get involved in their communities. It creates chances for youth to learn, grow, and meet leaders from different parts of society and the world. AST also runs a special military mentorship program that connects students interested in military high schools with current cadets and volunteer mentors.

"This visit is important because it gives our young people the opportunity to meet U.S. Soldiers, learn from their experience, and better understand military service," said Cătălin Pârvu, an instructor with AST. "We have built a strategic pastoral partnership with U.S. Army personnel, and together we are helping connect military and civilian communities. These relationships inspire our students and show them the values of service, leadership, and teamwork."

AST’s military mentorship program is unique in Romania. It brings together students from all military high schools to volunteer as mentors for younger students who want to enter military education. Since its conception, over 3,000 young people have taken part, getting free guidance and support as they work toward military careers. This visit also showcased how building community relationships can help achieve greater milestones. By encouraging conversation and shared experiences, events like this make it easier for military forces, as well as the people and organizations that support them, to work together.

“Tânăr is a JROTC-style program in Romania that teaches high school students teamwork, discipline, personal responsibility, and the skills they need to succeed in the Romanian military," said U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class George Olson, a civil affairs specialist assigned to the 418th Civil Affairs Battalion and team lead for the visit. "Some of the cadets are only 14 years old and are already planning to serve after graduation. Their mentorship program is unique in Romania, and our Civil Affairs team is proud to support an organization that invests so much in developing the country's future military leaders."

Since 2023, AST has worked with U.S. Army personnel to create chances for military members and civilians to meet, learn from each other, and build understanding. Organization leaders say this partnership is now a cornerstone in helping young people get ready for military service and building strong ties with U.S. forces. Civil affairs professionals help connect military organizations with local communities. They build trust and understanding, which supports readiness. These activities let Soldiers learn more about their partners and give communities a better idea of the U.S. Army’s mission, values, and opportunities.

The visit also helps with recruiting and keeping Soldiers by showing the many opportunities in military service and stressing the value of service, teamwork, and leadership. By working with young people and community groups, the Army can inspire future generations and build stronger ties with local communities.

The U.S.-Romania relationship is based on shared values, respect, and a commitment to regional security. Working with groups like AST strengthens this alliance by building personal connections that go beyond just military cooperation.

By staying involved with Romanian communities, the U.S. Army builds trust, improves understanding, and lays the groundwork for a stronger partnership between the two countries.