eMACC™ Surpasses 10,000 Critical Medication Scans Since Launch

An EMS clinician verifies a medication vial using eMACC™ in the OneDose platform. eMACC confirms medication identity and concentration, links it to the weight-based dose, and records the verification automatically. OneDose Logo

83% of scans were initiated from within the protocol workflow, indicating integration into routine clinical practice.

The field data tells us clinicians kept using eMACC after the novelty wore off, which is the hardest bar any safety tool has to clear.” — Tristen Hazlett, CEO and Co-Founder of OneDose

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- OneDose today announced that eMACC , the electronic Medication Administration Cross-Check built into the OneDose protocol app platform, has surpassed 10,000 critical medication scans since its December 2025 launch. The milestone represents numerous verifications per day in field use, and marks the first time the Medication Administration Cross-Checkhas been available to solo providers with a complete audit trail.A proven cross-check, built for how EMS actually worksThe Medication Administration Cross-Check (MACC), developed by Dr. Paul Misasi, is widely used across EMS agencies throughout the United States. In the peer-reviewed study behind it, the MACC reduced observed medication error by 49% overall, and by 71.1% for fentanyl.The constraint was never the logic — it was operational. A verbal cross-check requires a second qualified provider on scene, competes with scene noise and time pressure, and leaves no reliable audit trail. eMACC, developed in direct collaboration with Dr. Misasi, implements the MACC cognitive sequence in software. A single provider scans the vial; the system verifies medication identity and concentration, links it to the protocol-specific dose the protocol calls for, guides syringe selection and preparation, and records the entire sequence automatically.For two-provider crews, eMACC structures and captures the cross-check. For solo medics, it delivers a verification sequence the verbal MACC cannot provide at all.Field resultsPlatform analytics show:• More than 10,000 eMACC critical scans across participating agencies• Approximately 21 agencies now adopt eMACC every week• Monthly scan volume roughly doubled between February and May 2026• 83% of scans were initiated from within the protocol workflow, indicating integration into routine clinical practice rather than use as a standalone lookup• A permanent, exportable audit record was created for every scan performedFentanyl — the medication the original MACC study singled out, with a 71.1% reduction in observed error — is among the most frequently scanned medications in eMACC.“The field data tells us clinicians kept using eMACC after the novelty wore off, which is the hardest bar any safety tool has to clear,” said Tristen Hazlett, CEO and Co-Founder of OneDose. “Dr. Misasi proved the cross-check works. What we built together makes it available on every call, including the ones where there is no second provider standing next to you.”Closing a measurement gap in EMS medication safetyOne published EMS series reported 17 medication errors per 10,000 administrations across 34,531 administrations, a figure derived from compulsory post-incident self-reporting. A separate systematic review found that structured record review identifies 9.9 safety incidents per 100 encounters while incident reporting captures only 0.3 per 100 — a 33-fold discrepancy, indicating that published EMS medication-error rates should be interpreted as a conservative floor rather than a complete measurement.eMACC addresses that gap by generating structured data at the moment of verification rather than relying on retrospective reporting. Participating agencies now have quantitative visibility into medication verification activity that was previously unavailable.One layer in a broader medication safety systemeMACC operates as one layer within the OneDose medication safety system, which maps safeguards to a modified Rights of Medication Safety framework built for EMS workflow: Right Indication, Right Authorization, Right Drug, Right Dose, Right Route, and Right Completion. Supporting components include a version-controlled Protocol Platform, a configurable Dosing Engine that returns ready-to-administer volumes, a protocol-bounded AI Assistant, and OneWeight , the stretcher-integrated patient scale.In an IRB-approved validation study of 50 adults at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, OneWeight measured within 10% of a certified standing scale for 100% of subjects and within 5% for 98%. Published research indicates paramedic visual weight estimates fall within 10% of actual weight less than half the time.An internal 2026 dose audit at a Midwest municipal EMS agency using OneDose and OneWeight since 2023 found that while medication administration volume rose 52% between 2023 and 2025, the dose-error rate fell 53% overall and approximately 72% on a like-for-like medication set excluding acetaminophen, which was added to the formulary during the period. The audit is observational, single-agency, and not peer-reviewed; utilization, training, staffing, and safety culture all evolved over the period, and the absolute rates should be interpreted as floors given known underreporting.A note on evidenceThe 49% and 71.1% error-reduction figures derive from studies of the two-provider verbal MACC. eMACC implements that cognitive sequence in software; the eMACC syringe emulator has not yet been independently studied, and its evidence base is the MACC sequence it implements. The platform analytics reported here describe utilization and scan outcomes, not clinical error rates.About OneDoseOneDoseis an AI-driven EMS platform that seamlessly connects clinical point-of-care solutions — from pre-scene to hospital handoff. By unifying protocols, dosing support, documentation, and real-time clinical tools into a single workflow, OneDose empowers emergency clinicians to deliver faster, safer, and more accurate care, even in the most unpredictable conditions. For more information, please visit www.myonedose.com To learn more about eMACC and the OneDose medication safety system, visit www.myonedose.com/emacc or reach out at sales@myonedose.com.

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