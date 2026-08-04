Hong Kong New CIES: HK$30M Net Worth Assessment Requirements

The Hong Kong New CIES requires a rigorous net worth assessment, where Certified Public Accountants audit cross-border financial documents to ensure applicants meet the HK$30 million asset threshold.

SG, SINGAPORE, August 4, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the implementation of the Hong Kong New Capital Investment Entrant Scheme (New CIES), its HK$30 million investment threshold and accompanying net worth assessment mechanism have drawn interest from international investors. Recently, as the number of New CIES applications has increased, applicants are focusing more on cross-border asset verification and professional assessment standards. Ensuring that application materials meet official third-party audit requirements is a primary factor in the approval process. International consulting firm Globevisa Group has reviewed current official assessment standards and cross-border asset compliance requirements, based on a sample of 1,471 New CIES net worth assessment applications processed as of April 2026.

According to current Hong Kong regulations, overseas cross-border assets—including equity in overseas companies, offshore family trusts, global real estate, securities, and deposits—can be included in the net worth calculation. However, applicants must meet two primary statutory conditions. First, the applicant must have continuously and beneficially owned net assets with a market value of no less than HK$30 million (or equivalent in foreign currency) throughout the six months immediately preceding the application date. Second, the net worth assessment report must be issued by a Certified Public Accountant (Practising) in Hong Kong, as defined under the Accounting and Financial Reporting Council Ordinance (Cap. 588 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Net Worth Calculation Standards Executed by Third-Party Accountants

As the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government develops its family office sector and wealth management center, the New CIES serves as a channel for international capital while maintaining the region's financial compliance standards. The official verification standards for net worth align with international financial transparency requirements. During the actual review process, Hong Kong Certified Public Accountants generally follow four standardized auditing rules when issuing reports:

●Beneficial Ownership Determination: Accountants only recognize the portion of assets absolutely and beneficially owned by the applicant. Assets held solely by the applicant are fully counted. Assets held jointly with immediate family members are calculated strictly according to the ownership percentage, requiring corresponding legal documents proving the relationship. Assets held jointly with non-relative third parties or business partners are generally excluded from the assessment.

●Full Deduction of Liabilities: Any liabilities attached to the declared assets (such as property mortgages, equity pledge loans, collateralized borrowings, and accounts payable) must be fully deducted from the current market value of the respective assets. Only the net asset value after deducting liabilities can be applied toward the HK$30 million threshold calculation.

●Report Validity Period: The net worth assessment report issued by the Certified Public Accountant has a strict time limit. The interval between the date of issue of the report and the date the applicant submits the net worth assessment application to Invest Hong Kong (InvestHK) must not exceed 14 calendar days. Expired reports will be rejected.

●Valuation Rules for Non-Publicly Traded Assets: For assets not publicly listed on an exchange, accountants do not accept declarations based on original book value or internal corporate financial statements. Applicants must provide a formal valuation report issued by a qualified independent valuer, which must cover two specific points in time: the beginning and the end of the six-month assessment period.

These fundamental verification rules form the basis of the net worth assessment. However, in practice, due to the diversified global asset portfolios and family wealth management structures of high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and ultra-high-net-worth individuals (UHNWIs), these standardized rules require differentiated, in-depth verification based on specific asset categories.

Declaration Guidelines for Major Cross-Border Asset Categories

Under globalized asset allocation, New CIES applicants often hold diversified assets across multiple jurisdictions. According to the current New CIES application process and the assessment requirements published by InvestHK, authorities evaluate both the book value of the assets and the clarity of ownership. The specific declaration and auditing guidelines for four frequently encountered cross-border asset categories are as follows:

●Equity in Multinational and Overseas Private Companies: Applicants must submit complete proof of ownership, such as Annual Returns from the Hong Kong Companies Registry, overseas company share certificates, and Certificates of Incumbency. Accountants will audit the company's audited financial statements, management accounts, and two-point-in-time valuation reports (if necessary) to confirm the absence of nominee holding arrangements or undisclosed third-party beneficial ownership during the six-month period.

●Offshore Trust Assets: To be included in the net worth, the applicant must be verified as a statutory beneficiary of the trust. If the applicant serves as both trustee and beneficiary, the market value of the trust assets may be fully counted. If there is a third-party trustee and the applicant is solely a beneficiary, accountants will review the revocability of the trust terms to verify control over the underlying assets or long-term, stable income distribution rights.

●Local and Overseas Real Estate: Applicants must provide land registry records or property ownership certificates that clearly identify the titleholder. Any outstanding mortgage loan balances must be fully deducted, and a two-point-in-time property valuation report corresponding to the six-month assessment period is required.

●Listed Financial Assets: Publicly traded assets such as stocks, funds, and standard deposits do not require additional valuation. However, complete transaction records and account statements for six consecutive months must be provided to verify that the net asset value consistently meets the threshold on monthly settlement dates.

Compliance Recommendations for the Application Process

Complex cross-border asset allocations and strict cross-regional auditing standards require a high degree of accuracy in application documents.

Anja Yu, Head of the Hong Kong New CIES Project at Globevisa Group, stated: "Cross-border declaration of global assets involves interfacing with multiple legal systems and various types of documents. In practice, application delays are often not caused by insufficient total assets, but rather by issues such as unqualified overseas accountants, mismatched report dates, or non-compliant valuation formats for non-publicly traded assets. To address this, we have implemented a preliminary assessment procedure featuring institutional-level risk control standards to categorize complex cross-border assets and coordinate with local Certified Public Accountants compliant with Cap. 588 of the Laws of Hong Kong for review. Verifying the format of asset documents early in the process helps international investors prevent application rejections caused by compliance defects, ensuring the procedure aligns with the statutory requirements of InvestHK."



About Globevisa Group

Founded in 2002, Globevisa Group (registered as Globevisa Consultant Pte. Ltd.) is an international identity planning and cross-border wealth consulting firm headquartered in Singapore. Operating with strict legal compliance standards and a professional team, Globevisa currently manages over 170 residency and visa programs globally. The firm has established more than 50 direct offices across major cities in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Oceania. To date, Globevisa has successfully provided services to over 120,000 clients and families from more than 110 countries and regions.

Disclaimer: References to “Hong Kong” in this article specifically denote the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of the People’s Republic of China(HKSAR). The content is based on practical data and compliance standards for objective industry analysis and informational purposes only. It does not constitute specific legal, financial, or tax advice. Interpretations of relevant policies and regulations are subject to official announcements by the HKSAR Government.

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