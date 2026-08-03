Softrax Named to MGI Research's 2026 Agile Billing Top 50 Buyer's Guide, Leader in All Four MarketLens™ Rankings

Softrax's BluIQ platform earns Top 5 ranking for billing complexity handling and has leader-quadrant positioning across all MarketLens™ charts.

BluLogix's billing depth combined with Softrax's Revenue Management capabilities positions us to be the premier monetization platform for usage-based pricing, AI-driven models, and complex offerings.” — Youssef Yaghmour, Chief Technology and Strategy Officer, Softrax

BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Softrax, a provider of revenue management and billing automation software, today announced its inclusion in MGI Research's Agile Billing Top 50 Buyer's Guide, one of the most comprehensive independent evaluations of enterprise billing solutions available today. The 2026 Guide provides in-depth analysis of the 50 most consequential suppliers in the agile billing market, including full MGI 360 Ratings™ for 34 companies selected from a field of more than 100 vendors MGI Research tracks globally.

"Billing has quietly become one of the most strategic software markets in enterprise technology," the report notes, citing the rise of AI, usage-based pricing, and increasingly complex monetization models as forces reshaping how organizations manage revenue. MGI Research estimates that the global market for cloud-based agile billing software will grow to $14.27 billion in 2026, up from $11.24 billion in 2024.

Softrax Recognized as a Leader Across MarketLens™ Rankings

Within the Guide, MGI Research evaluates vendors across four MarketLens™ charts spanning go-to-market strength, solution strength, billing agility, complexity, and volume. Softrax was positioned in the upper-right, or "leader," quadrant on all four charts — reflecting strong performance in both platform capability and business execution.

Softrax also received recognition as a Top 5 vendor for its ability to handle complex billing scenarios, a capability MGI Research identifies as increasingly critical for organizations navigating usage-based pricing, multi-entity operations, and AI-driven monetization models.

A Strengthened Combined Platform on the Horizon

The recognition reflects the strengthened combined platform possibilities following Softrax's acquisition of BluLogix in October 2025, which MGI Research notes "significantly strengthens Softrax's overall capabilities," adding usage-based billing, n-tier distribution channel support, marketplace support, and bill-on-behalf capabilities. The combination also tripled the company's go-to-market team and expanded access to financial resources through backing from TELEO Capital.

MGI Research also pointed to new CEO Mark Aubin as bringing "fresh energy, domain expertise and experience" to the organization.

About the MGI 360 Ratings™

MGI 360 Ratings™ provide independent, quantitative scoring of technology suppliers on a 0–100 scale, combined with a qualitative Analyst Outlook. Letter grades are assigned by quartile against the full field of rated suppliers in a given market. MGI Research does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. MGI research publications consist of the opinions of MGI’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Information within MGI reports is subject to change, without notice. MGI Research, 360 Ratings, TAM Reports, MGI Forecasts, and Market Lens are registered trademarks and service marks of MGI Research LLC. (“MGI”) and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

For more information on the methodology, visit https://mgiresearch.com/mgi-360-ratings.

About Softrax

Softrax is a leading provider of intelligent revenue lifecycle management solutions, trusted by innovative organizations across Software, Technology, Media, Telecommunications, and Public Sector to streamline complex contract, billing, payment, revenue recognition, and revenue optimization processes. Softrax's AI-powered integration, advanced analytics, agentic automation, and adaptive intelligence enable organizations with dynamic product and monetization offerings to drive growth, manage risk, and scale at the speed of business.

About MGI Research

MGI Research is the recognized research and advisory authority in agile monetization and billing. Serving the needs technology buyers, providers, and institutional investors, MGI helps companies make more informed and timely critical decisions in the areas of pricing, monetization, billing, and across a spectrum of essential software applications.

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