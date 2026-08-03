eXp Realty VP of International Marketing Sarah Hutchinson Named to Ragan's Top Women in Marketing Class of 2026

eXp Realty

Hutchinson recognized in the AI and Innovation Leaders category for rebuilding eXp International's global marketing infrastructure using AI-native tools

BELLINGHAM, WA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- eXp Realty, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet and the core subsidiary of AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT), today announced that Sarah Hutchinson, VP of International Marketing, has been named to Ragan's Top Women in Marketing Class of 2026. Hutchinson was recognized in the AI and Innovation Leaders category on July 30, 2026, alongside senior marketing executives from Microsoft Advertising, Schneider Electric, and PCL Construction.Ragan's Top Women in Marketing Awards honor women driving measurable business impact and shaping the future of the marketing profession. The Class of 2026 was selected from nominations across industries and will be celebrated at a luncheon on October 22, 2026 at the Yale Club in New York City.Hutchinson leads marketing for eXp Realty International across 26 countries and six continents, overseeing brand strategy, communications, digital infrastructure, and events for a division that operates as a single brokerage, not a franchise network, across nearly 30 markets. In the past year, she rebuilt the organization's entire network of 25 country-specific websites in a single quarter using AI-native development tools after a vendor failed to deliver before a critical deadline, teaching herself to vibe-code and building the first site herself in six hours. The infrastructure, which would have cost hundreds of thousands of dollars upfront and millions in ongoing agency fees, is now owned outright by the organization. She accomplished all of this with a marketing team that is a fraction of what most global organizations of this scale would consider the minimum.Hutchinson has also produced two consecutive eXpcon International conferences end to end, with the most recent edition, eXpcon Paris, drawing attendees from 25 countries and posting a 21 percent increase in paid attendance year over year. She has replaced outside agency retainers with AI tools she runs herself and has automated significant portions of her daily operations using Claude.Felix Bravo, Managing Director of eXp Realty International, said: "At eXp International, we do not use AI as a shortcut. We use it to build things that did not exist before, platforms, tools, and infrastructure we own outright, tailored exactly to what our agents need. Sarah is the clearest example of that mindset on our team. She does not wait for a solution to appear. She builds it. That is the culture we are proud of, and she is a big part of why it exists."Hutchinson's recognition comes as eXp International continues to expand its proprietary technology portfolio, including LYVVE, a global property search platform live across 28 countries, and Nexus, an all-in-one agent platform currently in beta.About AGNT, Inc. (AGNT)Built by Agents. Built for Agents. AGNT, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGNT) is the global parent company of eXp Realty, the most agent-centric™ real estate brokerage on the planet, NextHome, Inc., an award-winning national real estate franchise, FrameVR.io, a virtual collaboration platform, and SUCCESSEnterprises, a leading personal development and media brand for entrepreneurs. Together, the AGNT platform provides a world-class multi-model operating system empowering independent agents, franchise owners, and team leaders across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia Pacific, and South Africa. As a publicly traded company, AGNT, Inc. prioritizes transparency, innovation, and long-term value for agents, franchise owners, staff, and shareholders.

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