DSS Health Cloud Achieves FedRAMP High Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Partner Agencies and Health Care

Milestone Validates Secure, Scalable Cloud Solution for Improved Health Care and IT Systems

Achieving FedRAMP certification with High Impact designation is a proud and transformative moment for DSS and health care.” — Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS, Inc.

NORTH PALM BEACH, VT, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- DSS, Inc., a leading provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions for federal, private, and public health care organizations, announced today that its DSS Health Cloud solution has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High (Class D) Certification.DSS is the first solutions provider and integrator to the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to receive FedRAMP High certification. This milestone affirms alignment with the federal government’s most rigorous cloud security standards, reinforcing an unwavering commitment to data protection, regulatory compliance, and leadership in health IT.“Achieving FedRAMP certification with High Impact designation is a proud and transformative moment for DSS and health care,” said Mark Byers, president and CEO of DSS, Inc. “The trust of VA as our sponsoring agency and customer, is tremendously important for us. This milestone enables us to deliver secure, high-performance health IT solutions to broader organizations, while helping agencies modernize, reduce administrative burden, and improve patient care nationwide.”The DSS Health Cloud achieved FedRAMP High, Class D certification level – the updated, highest-tier security designation (formerly called the High Impact Baseline) that replaces traditional terminology for cloud services managing sensitive U.S. government data. It requires meeting over 400 rigorous security controls defined by National Institute of Standards and Technology special Publication 800-53.FedRAMP High (Class D) is required for cloud systems that handle sensitive data, including protected health information and mental health records.The DSS Health Cloud is also aligned with VA’s cloud-first strategy, which mandates IT solutions to be cloud-based as the default or new and modernized systems whenever feasible and compliant with FedRAMP. It also fulfills the “buy, don’t build” mandate for government procurements.VA recently granted DSS, as a cloud service provider, an Authorization to Operate (ATO) following successful completion of FedRAMP’s rigorous assessment. DSS Health Cloud is listed on the FedRAMP Marketplace, making it available to federal and commercial organizations seeking secure, scalable health IT solutions.Accelerating InnovationThe DSS Health Cloud offers a robust and secure multi-tenant Platform as a Service (PaaS) that allows flexible integration with Software as a Service (SaaS) applications. The platform can be utilized by federal agencies and commercial sectors for quick access to applications or an outside resource to test and vet systems for subsequent agency use. It will also provide the opportunity for government contractors and commercial customers to securely host their applications in a FedRAMP High (Class D) environment, accelerating IT modernization and reducing costs.Hosted in Amazon Web Services (AWS) GovCloud (US), DSS Health Cloud provides a secure, compliant, and scalable environment for electronic health records (EHRs) and mission-critical healthcare applications. Current SaaS solutions include RxTracker for ePrescribing, PCM HRO for suicide prevention management , TRM Plus for telehealth triage, and Juno EHR , an ONC-certified EHR that enables organization-wide customization to streamline workflows, reduce administrative burden, and improve the clinician experience.Benefits of using DSS Health Cloud• Enhanced security. Built with zero-trust architecture and comprehensive encryption at rest and in transit, ensuring maximum protection for sensitive health care data.• Faster deployment. Enables rapid scaling and deployment of new projects in a fraction of the time compared to traditional on-premises solutions.• Increased efficiency. Helps federal and commercial sectors save time and resources by streamlining cloud procurement and enhancing operational efficiency.• Improved interoperability. Facilitates secure data sharing with other FedRAMP systems, including VA's enterprise cloud and DoD’s Medical Community of Interest or MedCOI.• Reliability. Configured across multiple AWS Availability Zones and Regions for maximum uptime and disaster recovery.About Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS, Inc.)Document Storage Systems, Inc. (DSS) is a catalyst for health care innovation and digital transformation, helping the Department of Veterans Affairs as a SaaS and cloud service provider and solutions integrator. DSS is committed to assisting VA in its highly reliable care delivery for Veterans by meeting top initiatives, changing regulatory requirements, and implementing enhanced business transformation across the VA enterprise. For more information, visit https://www.dssinc.com

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