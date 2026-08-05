WasteTrade Launches a New Standard for Global Recycling Trade

WasteTrade Global Marketplace The new WasteTrade Platform is Live

Digital Product Passports deliver verifiable material traceability and automated DIWASS submissions through a completely rebuilt trading platform

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WasteTrade has launched a completely rebuilt global platform that establishes a new level of digital capability for the waste management and recycling industries.The new WasteTrade platform brings recyclable materials trading, traceability, compliance, documentation and commercial collaboration into a single secure environment. At its centre is the Digital Product Passport , which creates a verifiable and uneditable record of each consignment, documenting what the material is, where it came from and how it moves through the supply chain.The platform also enables automated submissions to the European Union’s Digital Waste Shipment System, DIWASS , connecting consignment data directly with the regulatory reporting process and significantly reducing the administrative burden associated with cross-border waste movements.This combination of trading infrastructure, material traceability and compliance automation marks a significant step in the development of the global circular economy.As buyers, regulators and auditors demand greater evidence of material origin and movement, businesses can no longer rely on disconnected documents, manual reporting and unsupported assurances. The new platform gives each consignment a structured digital record that travels with the material throughout the transaction.The Digital Product Passport allows authorised parties to access clear evidence of provenance, classification, documentation and transaction history. Because the core record cannot be edited retrospectively, businesses gain a reliable audit trail that supports stronger due diligence, more transparent trading relationships and greater confidence throughout the supply chain.The same information can support automated DIWASS submissions, reducing duplication and limiting the risk of errors created when data is repeatedly transferred between systems. Compliance becomes part of the transaction itself, rather than a separate administrative process completed afterwards.A WasteTrade spokesperson said:“The launch of the new WasteTrade platform represents an important moment for the recycling and waste management industries. It is the most advanced and capable online platform built specifically for the trade in recyclable materials, bringing verifiable traceability, automated DIWASS submissions, secure collaboration and international trading into one connected environment.“Digital Product Passports provide the evidence that modern material supply chains increasingly require. They allow businesses to demonstrate where material came from, how it moved and which records support the transaction. This creates a new level of transparency for buyers, sellers, compliance teams, auditors and regulators.”The platform has been rebuilt from the foundations to reflect the way recyclable materials are now traded. International transactions involve more counterparties, more jurisdictions, more documentation and increasingly detailed regulatory obligations. At the same time, businesses are expected to manage this complexity with greater speed and smaller operational teams.WasteTrade’s new infrastructure addresses these demands through faster listings, improved search, shorter transaction workflows and extensive administrative automation. Notifications, document requests, status updates and routine transaction actions can now be managed directly through the platform, allowing commercial and compliance teams to concentrate on decisions that require experience and judgement.The launch also introduces Company Rooms, secure shared workspaces that bring a business’s colleagues, documents, listings and live transactions together in one place.Company Rooms allow teams to work from the same commercial information, maintain continuity when colleagues are unavailable and control access to sensitive records. Deals no longer depend on information being held in an individual inbox or managed by one person.For sellers, the platform provides faster listing management, better-qualified enquiries and the ability to present verifiable evidence of material origin from the beginning of a transaction.For buyers, it delivers faster material discovery, earlier access to provenance information and a clearer view of the records attached to each consignment.For compliance and operational teams, Digital Product Passports and automated DIWASS submissions provide a connected record between the physical material, the commercial transaction and the regulatory process.Existing WasteTrade users do not need to migrate or re-register. Accounts, company profiles, contacts, listings and trading histories have transferred to the new platform, and existing commercial arrangements remain unchanged.The new WasteTrade platform is live now at www.wastetrade.com About WasteTradeWasteTrade is a global platform for trading recyclable and secondary materials, supporting transactions, logistics, compliance and material traceability across international markets.

The Next Generation Of WasteTrade

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