Secretary of State for Equality to be featured in the 25th episode of the “Government Page” TV show, this Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. on RTTL

Wed. 29 of July of 2026, 17:41h

The 25th episode of the “Government Page” TV show will air on Friday, July 31st, at 8:00 p.m., on Radio and Television of Timor-Leste (RTTL) and on the government’s official social media accounts and platforms. The guest on this episode is the Secretary of State for Equality (SEI), Elvina de Sousa Carvalho, who will present the Government’s priorities and ongoing efforts to promote gender equality, strengthen women’s empowerment, and prevent and combat violence.

During the interview, the Secretary of State will discuss the main priorities of the Secretariat of State for Equality, including the implementation of public policies that promote equal opportunities for women and men, strengthen social inclusion, and ensure greater participation by women in political, economic, and social life.

The TV Show will also highlight the Government’s policies and institutional mechanisms to prevent and combat gender-based violence, strengthen support services for victims, and promote public awareness campaigns aimed at eliminating discrimination and fostering a culture of equality and respect.

Other key topics of discussion will address progress in reducing gender inequality, the challenges that remain, and the importance of cooperation among government institutions, development partners, civil society organisations, and local communities to promote gender equality throughout the country.

The Secretariat of State will also share the Secretariat’s vision and priorities for the coming years, reaffirming the Government’s commitment to building a more inclusive society in which women, men, girls, and boys have equal rights, opportunities, and protection under the law.

The “Government Page” TV show is an initiative of the Office of the Government Spokesperson, led by Agio Pereira, Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, in partnership with RTTL and the national media. The program aims to strengthen government transparency and ensure citizens’ access to the Executive’s main actions and decisions. The program features Nélia Chaves as host and Ika Moniz as executive producer. Technical support is provided by the media teams of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the Office of the Prime Minister, and the office of the government official being interviewed.

The Government invites the entire population to tune in to this episode of the “Government Page” TV show on Friday, July 31st, 2026, at 8:00 p.m., on RTTL and on social media.