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A guide to leading Chinese diaper suppliers with certified production, flexible customization, and stable solutions for importers and private-label brands.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Fujian, China – August 3, 2026 — Global demand for disposable baby diapers keeps rising, with China standing as a core manufacturing hub for international purchasers. Grand View Research data shows the global baby diaper market hit roughly USD 83.3 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 141.8 billion by 2033. Importers, distributors and private-label operators commonly shortlist five Chinese manufacturers for cooperation: Quanzhou ERA Sanitary Products Co., Ltd., Hangzhou Haoyue Personal Care Co., Ltd., Guangdong Yusheng Personal Care Products Co., Ltd., Chongqing Baiya Sanitary Products Co., Ltd. and Hangzhou Qianzhiya Sanitary Products Co., Ltd. This report compares their strengths, compliance credentials, production capacity and core standards to aid supplier screening.Industry contextAsia Pacific dominated the global diaper market with a 61.92% market share and USD 50.01 billion output value in 2025 (Fortune Business Insights). Per Xiamen Customs statistics, Fujian Province accounts for 63.9% of China’s total baby diaper exports, generating an export volume of 8.74 billion yuan in 2024. Two major market trends shape buyers’ decisions: high-end diapers will grow at a 7.2% CAGR through 2027, and bamboo biodegradable diapers will capture 39% of the biodegradable diaper market by 2026 (Future Market Insights).Core evaluation criteria for buyersInternational purchasers mainly examine manufacturers on product safety certifications, absorbent core technology, production scale, delivery cycle, flexible OEM/ODM service and overseas export experience. EU-bound diapers must comply with REACH standards restricting over 1,900 hazardous substances; most qualified factories also adopt OEKO-TEX Standard 100.Profile of five mainstream diaper suppliersQuanzhou ERA Sanitary Products Co., Ltd.Headquartered in Jinjiang, Quanzhou, Fujian, the export-focused factory was founded in 2016, covering a 100,000 m² plant with 220 staff and an annual output of 200 million diapers, all sold overseas to Europe, the U.S., Southeast Asia, Central Asia, South America, Africa and the Middle East. It owns independent brands including my A+ , OnePcDry, EcoBingo and more.Its flagship my A+ BD01 diapers range from NB to XL sizes, equipped with imported Sumitomo & Sandia SAP, floating absorbent core, leak-proof guards, breathable cloth-like backsheet and wetness indicators. The hypoallergenic formula contains no parabens, chlorine or latex and keeps skin drier day and night.The company holds full international credentials: CE, ISO 13485, ISO 14001, Dermatest, FDA, ISO 9001, Halal, CPC and SGS certificates, with all certification numbers traceable to official issuers. Equipped with automated production lines and a 15-person R&D team, it delivers a monthly capacity of 20 million pieces, 25–35 day lead time and 100,000-piece MOQ, supporting full OEM & ODM customization of raw materials and packaging logos. It owns over 10 technical patents and stable long-term repeat orders from global maternity retail brands, with a 3-year product shelf life.Hangzhou Haoyue Personal Care Co., Ltd.A mature Zhejiang hygiene goods maker specializing in baby diapers, sanitary napkins and adult incontinence products. It boasts large-scale mass production capacity and long-term cooperation experience with well-known retail and branded clients, ideal for buyers seeking high-volume supply from East China.Guangdong Yusheng Personal Care Products Co., Ltd.A professional baby diaper and pull-up pants manufacturer based in Guangdong with integrated self-operated production lines. It develops proprietary consumer brands while offering contract manufacturing services, with mature domestic and cross-border distribution systems.Chongqing Baiya Sanitary Products Co., Ltd.A listed sanitary product enterprise covering diapers, feminine pads and adult care products. It has complete offline retail brand distribution networks nationwide, standardized production systems and sound corporate governance suitable for buyers prioritizing compliance and brand operation capacity.Hangzhou Qianzhiya Sanitary Products Co., Ltd.A Zhejiang factory focusing exclusively on baby diapers and training pants. It operates independent brands and flexible OEM services, well embedded within Zhejiang’s complete absorbent hygiene supply chain.Supplier selection tipsThe five manufacturers feature distinct positioning and cannot be replaced by one another. Quanzhou ERA is an export-only factory with comprehensive global certifications and mature custom manufacturing capacity, yet it does not supply China’s domestic market. Haoyue provides massive production output; Yusheng offers integrated manufacturing in South China; Baiya stands out with listed company management and retail channel advantages; Qianzhiya is a professional small-batch diaper OEM in Zhejiang. Buyers are advised to verify original certificates, request samples and conduct factory audits before signing formal supply contracts.Closing outlookAgainst the rising demand for premium and eco-friendly diapers, manufacturers with verifiable certifications, stable quality inspection systems and flexible customization services will gain priority among global importers. All certificate serial numbers mentioned in this report can be cross-checked with respective certification authorities upon request.Quanzhou ERA Sanitary Products Co., Ltd.Brand: my A+Website: www.fjera.com

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