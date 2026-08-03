TAMBAY Mergers & Acquisitions Founder Named Top Dollar Producer, #1 in West Florida

Thomas Brubaker, founder and CEO of TAMBAY Mergers & Acquisitions, was named Top Dollar Producer, #1 in West Florida, by Business Brokers of Florida for 2025.

Business Brokers of Florida recognized Thomas Brubaker for selling the highest dollar volume of business in the West Florida District during 2025.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Business Brokers of Florida (BBF) has named Thomas Brubaker , founder and CEO of TAMBAY Mergers & Acquisitions , its 2025 Top Dollar Producer for the West Florida District.The annual award recognizes the BBF member who completed the highest total dollar volume of business transactions within the district during the year."This recognition means a great deal to me because it reflects the trust business owners place in our firm during one of the most important financial decisions they will make," Brubaker said. "I am also fortunate to work with a strong team of talented advisors who bring experience, professionalism, and sound judgment to every engagement."Brubaker began his career as a real estate appraiser in 1990 and later owned and operated an appraisal firm for 16 years. He subsequently expanded into commercial real estate brokerage, business brokerage, and mergers and acquisitions.His appraisal background continues to influence the firm's approach to transactions, particularly in valuation, financial analysis, market positioning, and deal structure.TAMBAY Mergers & Acquisitions represents owners of privately held lower middle-market businesses across a broad range of industries. The firm's advisors assist clients with preparing their companies for sale, identifying qualified buyers, negotiating transaction terms, and managing the process through closing."Business owners spend years, and often decades, building something worth selling, an asset that may play an important role in funding their retirement," Brubaker said. "When the time comes to sell, they have only one opportunity to get it right. The advisor they choose can make a meaningful difference in both the process and the outcome."About TAMBAY Mergers & AcquisitionsTAMBAY Mergers & Acquisitions is a Tampa-based M&A advisory firm with a global reach serving owners and buyers of privately held companies. Its team provides sell-side representation, buy-side advisory, business valuation , and exit-planning services throughout Florida and internationally.

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