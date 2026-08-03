Army JAG officer urges Servicemembers, Civilian employees to build 'true wealth'

LANDSTUHL, Germany — Financial readiness is directly linked to mission readiness, a point underscored during a Wealth Building and Estate Planning presentation held July 29 at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center’s (LMRC) Heaton Auditorium.

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Anthony Osborne, command judge advocate for Medical Readiness Command, Europe, addressed an audience of active-duty service members and LRMC civilian employees, urging them to take active control of their financial futures.

“In my 20 years of military service as a JAG officer, I noticed that the U.S. military requires all sorts of annual mandatory training but provides very little training to their personnel on gaining financial intelligence, leveraging the power of their TSP and federal retirement to grow great wealth for themselves and their family members,” Osborne said. “In my opinion, this is a lost opportunity, but it can be remedied with education, planning and drive.”

According to military officials, financial literacy and healthy spending habits help servicemembers and families stay focused on financial and overall mission readiness.

Financial planning experts warn that a financial burden at home can impact every aspect of a servicemembers life, creating distractions that reduce mission focus and increase stress. Over time, these pressures can negatively affect relationships, job performance and the ability to deploy.

A recent RAND Corporation study reinforced this point, linking financial strain to lower well-being, increased stress and reduced readiness among service members and military families. The report highlighted the importance of financial literacy in improving long-term stability.

In his presentation, Osborne also highlighted the danger of consumer debt, noting that the average American, and often servicemember, carries an $8,000 credit card balance.

“Compound interest is said to be the eighth wonder of the world, but most people are paying high interest to others via loans and credit cards instead of growing true wealth by earning interest in their own investments,” Osborne said, pointing to the Thrift Savings Plan and IRAs as key wealth-building tools.

To combat financial debt and build stability, Osborne advised attendees to live on less than they make, avoid unnecessary debt, and invest in solid-performing IRAs and TSP funds.

“Do your homework on your personal finances, talk to someone smart about your situation, and invest,” Osborne said. “Servicemembers should aim for a minimum of 15% of their income invested in TSP or an IRA and grow that percentage to as much as your budget will reasonably support. Make clear goals and develop a plan to get there.”

Osborne emphasized that true wealth extends beyond just finances.

“Wealth also includes mental and physical health, social wealth, spiritual wealth, and quality time wealth,” Osborne added. "Learn the trajectory of growing your wealth and live it,”

Experts advise that financial readiness is built through everyday decisions.

“By developing healthy financial habits and utilizing available Army resources, servicemembers and families can reduce stress, strengthen resilience and remain focused on whatever comes next,” added Osborne.