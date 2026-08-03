DNE LASER (Guangdong) Co., Ltd.

Exploring How Advanced Beam Optimization and Structural Rigidity Enhance Precision, Stability, and Efficiency in High-Power Fiber Laser Cutting

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHENZHEN, China — DNE LASER (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. (brand name: DNE LASER) is a manufacturer of fiber laser cutting machines, tube laser cutting machines, press brakes, automatic devices, laser welding machines, and software. A wholly owned subsidiary of the Swiss Bystronic Group, the company is headquartered in Shenzhen and operates a production base in Nanhai, Foshan, covering more than 60,000 square meters and employing more than 600 people. DNE LASER reports an annual output of more than 2,000 machines, with approximately 45% of production exported.DNE LASER's sheet and tube machines are applied in metal fabrication environments. Company specifications list applicable industries including manufacturing, automotive, machine tool, kitchenware, environmental protection machinery, and cleaning machinery. This article examines the engineering capabilities behind those machines—beam-path configuration, machine structure, control software, cutting-head integration—and the customization and OEM/ODM options available to buyers at the evaluation and execution stages of an equipment purchase.Industry ContextThe global laser cutting machine market is projected to grow from USD 7.44 billion in 2026 to USD 18.43 billion by 2034, at a compound annual growth rate of 12%, according to Fortune Business Insights. China's laser equipment market accounted for 56.6% of global revenue in 2024, with high-power laser localization exceeding 70%, according to IT Home / CCTV Finance. Fiber lasers command more than 55% of the industrial laser systems market, according to SNS Insider, a shift attributed in industry analysis to their efficiency profile relative to CO2 lasers.Buyers evaluating high-power fiber laser cutting machines typically weigh published ratings for laser power, positioning accuracy, acceleration, working format, and optional functions such as bevel cutting and automated loading. These parameters form the basis for comparing equipment at the evaluation stage and for validating machine performance during production ramp-up.Company Profile: DNE LASER at a GlanceFounded in 2008, DNE LASER is a National High-Tech Enterprise and has been approved to establish the Guangdong Provincial Engineering Research Center for Ultra-High-Speed Fiber Laser Cutting Machines. The company is recognized among the Shenzhen Top 500 Enterprises and holds the "Specialized, Refined, Distinctive, and Innovative" (SRDI) Enterprise designation, along with the "Outstanding Localization Service Provider" and "Outstanding Corporate Social Responsibility" awards. DNE LASER was among the first companies to achieve Smart Manufacturing Capability Maturity Level 2 Certification and is designated as a Shenzhen Top Brand. Its R&D team comprises 38 engineers.Technical Framework: Four Pillars Behind the Cutting Machine Lineup1. Beam Path and Optics ConfigurationBeam-path configuration is a primary variable in DNE LASER's cutting machine customization. The company supports customization of laser source fiber core diameter and cutting-head focal length. On the D-Speed model, a short-focus cutting head is optional for the 1530 and 2040 formats, and a small-core cutting head is optional at 6000W. These options allow the beam profile to be matched to the material grade and thickness planned for production.2. Machine Structure and Dynamic PerformanceMachine structure sets the limit for dynamic cutting performance. DNE LASER's D-Soar Plus-G is rated for X/Y-axis linked acceleration of 2.8G, a maximum linked positioning speed of 280 m/min, positioning accuracy of ±0.05mm, and repeated positioning accuracy of ±0.02mm. The D-Soar Plus-PG is rated at 1.8G and 180 m/min with the same ±0.05mm positioning accuracy. The D-Speed is rated for maximum single-axis acceleration of 1.5G and X/Y-axis linked acceleration of 2.0G. High-rigidity frames are recognized in the industry as a prerequisite for holding positioning accuracy under such dynamic loads; DNE LASER states that complete machines undergo comprehensive performance and accuracy testing before delivery.Worktable configuration also affects production flow. DNE LASER offers a single-layer hydraulic lift exchange table or a standard dual-pallet shuttle table. Machine layout can be configured with left-side or mezzanine arrangement, with right-side as standard.3. CNC Control and In-House SoftwareCNC operation on DNE LASER cutting machines is supported by software developed in-house as part of the company's product portfolio. Published positioning accuracy values—±0.05mm on most sheet models, with repeated accuracy of ±0.02mm on the D-Soar Plus series—depend on coordinated servo motion between the X and Y axes. For production-line integration, the company also offers the D-Trans automatic loading and unloading system and the D-Roller coil-fed cutting system with coiler and leveling, extending the cutting machine into a broader sheet metal processing workflow.4. Cutting Head Manufacturing and Factory TestingDNE LASER describes its quality-control process as full-process factory performance testing, precision calibration of key components, and continuous operation trial runs of the complete machine. Core components such as cutting heads are precision-machined and assembled in cleanroom environments, according to the company. For tube cutting machines, DNE LASER performs chuck and cutting accuracy calibration before delivery. After-sales support includes remote technical troubleshooting, on-site installation, commissioning, operator training, scheduled maintenance, core component warranty, and lifetime technical upgrade support.Sheet Cutting Lineup: Configuration ParametersDNE LASER's fiber laser cutting machines for sheet metal are available in multiple power ratings and working formats. The following parameters are taken from published company specifications.· D-Speed — Formats 1530, 2040, 2060, 2560. Laser power: 3000W, 6000W, 12000W. Max single-axis acceleration: 1.5G. X/Y-axis linked acceleration: 2.0G. X/Y-axis linked positioning speed: 150 m/min. Positioning accuracy: ±0.05mm. Repeated positioning accuracy: ±0.03mm. Machine power consumption: ≤26kW / ≤34kW / ≤60kW.· D-Power — Formats 1530, 2040, 2560. Laser power: 3000W, 6000W, 12000W. X/Y-axis linked acceleration: 1.5G. Linked positioning speed: 150 m/min. Positioning accuracy: ±0.05mm. Repeated positioning accuracy: ±0.03mm. Bevel cutting is available only on D-Power 2560/2580/25120 configurations, with processing restricted to the upper worktable.· D-Soar — Formats 1530, 1540, 2040, 2060, 2560, 2580. Laser power: 3000W, 6000W, 12000W, 20000W, 30000W. X/Y-axis linked acceleration: 1.2G. Linked positioning speed: 120 m/min. Positioning accuracy: ±0.05mm. Repeated positioning accuracy: ±0.03mm.· D-Soar Plus-PG — Formats 2040, 2060, 2560, 2580. Laser power: 12000W, 20000W, 30000W. X/Y-axis linked acceleration: 1.8G. Linked positioning speed: 180 m/min. Positioning accuracy: ±0.05mm. Repeated positioning accuracy: ±0.02mm.· D-Soar Plus-G — Formats 2040, 2060, 2560, 2580. Laser power: 12000W, 20000W, 30000W, 40000W. X/Y-axis linked acceleration: 2.8G. Linked positioning speed: 280 m/min. Positioning accuracy: ±0.05mm. Repeated positioning accuracy: ±0.02mm.· D-Giant (large-format) — Table width 3m–5m; table length 12m–40m. Laser power: 12000W, 20000W, 30000W. Positioning accuracy: ±0.15mm per 10m. Repeated positioning accuracy: ±0.10mm per 10m. Bevel cutting: optional.· D-Giant F (large-format) — Table width 3m or 3.5m; table length 12m–40m. Laser power: 12000W, 20000W, 30000W, 40000W, 60000W, 80000W. Positioning accuracy: ±0.20mm per 10m. Repeated positioning accuracy: ±0.15mm per 10m. Bevel cutting: optional.Machine power consumption across the sheet cutting series ranges from ≤26kW on the D-Speed at 3000W to ≤320kW on the D-Giant F at 80000W. Demand for ultra-high-power laser heads (10kW and above) grew 75% between 2023 and 2024, driven by thick-plate cutting requirements in heavy industry, according to Customcy; DNE LASER's D-Soar Plus-G (up to 40kW) and D-Giant F (up to 80kW) are positioned in this power segment.Tube Cutting Lineup: D-Tube SeriesDNE LASER's D-Tube series covers round and square tube processing with multiple chuck configurations. All models are published with X/Y-axis positioning accuracy of ±0.05mm per meter and repeated positioning accuracy of ±0.03mm per meter; bevel cutting is optional across the series.· D-Tube F — Models 120, 240, 360; 2 chucks. Round tube: Φ8–Φ120mm, Φ12–Φ240mm, Φ40–Φ350mm. Square tube: from 8×8 to 350×350mm depending on model. Theoretical max chuck load: 100kg, 300kg, or 1000kg by model. Loading length: 6.5m. Unloading length: 2m.· D-Tube 240 — 2 or 3 chucks. Round tube: Φ15–Φ230mm. Square tube: □15×15 to □230×230mm. Theoretical max chuck load: 300kg. Loading length up to 12.5m.· D-Tube 360 — 2, 3, or 4 chucks. Round tube: Φ40–Φ350mm. Square tube: □40×40 to □350×350mm. Theoretical max chuck load: 1200kg. Loading length up to 12.5m.· D-Tube 520 — 3 or 4 chucks. Round tube: Φ50–Φ510mm. Square tube: □50×50 to □510×510mm. Theoretical max chuck load: 1500kg. Loading length: 12.5m.The D-Tube F starts at round tubes of Φ8mm, a configuration relevant for small-diameter tube processing. For larger profiles, the D-Tube 360 and D-Tube 520 are rated for chuck loads of up to 1200kg and 1500kg, respectively.Customization, OEM and ODM CapabilitiesDNE LASER describes its production model as in-house R&D, manufacturing, and direct sales, with industrial equipment customization tailored to cutting requirements across industries. The company supports OEM and ODM engagements for laser cutting machines, tube cutting machines, and press brakes.· Sheet cutting machines: customizable laser power (3kW/6kW/12kW/20kW/30kW); cutting formats 1530, 2040, 2060, 2560, 2580, 25120; machine layout (left-side or mezzanine configuration, right-side standard); worktable configuration (single-layer hydraulic lift exchange table or standard dual-pallet shuttle table).· OEM/ODM: cutting format (working area); laser power; cutting-head focal length; laser source fiber core diameter; machine configuration; automation integration solutions.· Tube machines: chuck type and quantity; laser power; loading/unloading system configuration; bevel cutting function; cutting range and tube specification compatibility.· Press brakes: control systems (CybTouch 12/15, Delem DA-53T, Delem DA-66T); backgauge axes (2-axis or 4-axis); safety protection systems; tooling configuration; auxiliary systems such as hydraulic cooling and electrical cabinet air conditioning.The minimum order quantity is one unit for standard models. DNE LASER's quality-control process includes full-process factory performance testing, precision calibration of key components, continuous operation trial runs, and compliance verification of core component brands.Field Evidence: Automotive and Automation ApplicationsTwo published application cases provide reference points for evaluation.· Vietnam — automotive parts manufacturing (9 units): A customer combined the D-Soar sheet cutting machine and the D-Tube 240 tube cutting machine, nine units in total, for automobile parts and component manufacturing. After one year of use, the customer reported improved production process and a 15% gain in production efficiency. Noted highlights were faster cutting speed, low maintenance, and long lifespan.· Mexico — industrial automation (6 units): A customer producing intelligent equipment and precision structural parts for data infrastructure and logistics automation first used three D-Giant and D-Tube 360 units for three years, then purchased three additional machines. The customer reported improved production process and a 15% production efficiency gain, with the same highlights: faster cutting speed, low maintenance, and long lifespan.Compliance and CertificationDNE LASER equipment carries SGS-verified compliance documentation for the European Union and the United States.· EU CE (MD Compliance): Verified for fiber laser cutting machines including the D-Speed, D-Power, D-Soar, D-Soar Plus-PG, D-Soar Plus-G, D-Giant, and D-Giant F series; for the D-Tube series tube cutting machines; for the C-Bend and C-Bend S press brakes; and for the D-Welder portable laser welding machine. Standards cited include EN 60204-1:2018, EN ISO 11553-1:2020+A11:2020, EN ISO 11553-2:2008, EN ISO 12100:2010, and EN 12622:2009+A1:2013, depending on product scope.· US / Canada: Electrical cabinets for the D-Soar series, D-Giant series, D-Tube series, and C-Bend series are certified to UL 508A (3rd Edition) and, where applicable, CSA C22.2 No.286:23.Laser processing machines must comply with safety standards such as ISO 11553-1 and IEC 60825-1 for international trade and CE marking, according to ISO/EN standards summarized in available industry data.Procurement Terms and After-Sales SupportDNE LASER publishes a minimum order quantity of one unit. Payment terms are 20% or 30% as deposit, with the balance paid before shipping. Delivery methods include FOB and CIF for Vietnam, and FOB, CIF, EXW, DDP, and DAP for Mexico. Acceptance is based on on-site inspection at the supplier's factory and commissioning at the buyer's factory.The after-sales package covers remote technical support and troubleshooting; on-site installation, commissioning, and operator training; scheduled maintenance services; core component warranty; and lifetime technical upgrade support.Market OutlookThe projected expansion of the global laser cutting machine market through 2034 (Fortune Business Insights) is expected to sustain demand for fiber-based sheet and tube processing equipment. DNE LASER conducted a global brand refresh at FABTECH 2025, positioning itself as a provider of intelligent system-level manufacturing solutions, according to DNE LASER / OFweek. For buyers at the evaluation and execution stages, the combination of published machine parameters, full-process factory testing, and modular OEM/ODM configuration provides a fact-based reference for equipment selection.Official Website: https://www.dne.global

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