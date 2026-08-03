Fame Tattoos Offers Oral Piercing Services at its Body Piercing Shop in Miami

Fame Tattoos is offering 23 oral piercing options at $55 each through its Hialeah body piercing shop serving the Miami area.

HIALEAH, FL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fame Tattoos, a body art studio with more than 50 years of combined experience serving the Miami area, has announced the availability of oral piercing services at its body piercing location in Hialeah, Florida. The studio now offers 23 distinct oral piercing options, each priced at $55, performed by professional piercers in a sterile and private environment.

Oral piercings — a category of body modification that includes tongue, lip, and gum procedures — require precise technique and rigorous hygiene standards to minimize infection risk and support proper healing. The growing demand for oral piercing services among adults seeking to express personal identity through body modification has expanded the market for professional piercing studios equipped to perform these procedures safely.

Fame Tattoos, which began as a private studio in 2012 and opened its flagship Hialeah location in 2016, applies consistent sterilization standards across all body modification services, including piercings, tattoos, microblading, and tattoo removal.

A Full Menu of Oral Piercing Options

The studio's oral piercing menu comprises 23 types:

• Tongue, Venom, Tongue Web, Gum, Smiley, Vampire, Frowney, Jestrum, Labret, Dolphin Bites, Ashley, Monroe, Horizontal Lip, Angel Bites, Shark Bites, Madonna, Vertical Labret, Cyber Bites, Snake Bites, Medusa, Dahlia, Canine Bites, and Spider Bites.

All 23 procedures are priced at $55 each. Walk-in clients are accepted alongside scheduled appointments.

Client Experience and Safety Practices

Fame Tattoos provides private rooms for procedures that require discretion and supplies aftercare instructions following each piercing to help clients maintain results and prevent complications.

Genevieve F., a client who has undergone four separate piercing procedures at the studio, described her experience: "I've gotten all 4 of my piercings — belly, tongue, nose, septum — done here, and I love it! The prices are great and the service is always quick. The staff is very kind and supportive and I've never had anything go wrong."

The studio's walk-in policy has been noted as a practical advantage for clients in the area. "Walk ins are welcomed, which is convenient. Once I arrived at the tattoo shop everyone was really friendly, especially my piercer Cheppy — he was awesome. Loved his energy, sense of humor, and professionalism," said client Elba R.

Fame Tattoos also works to make first-time clients feel informed and at ease throughout the procedure. Client Elizabeth C. noted: "Super professional — I went to take my daughter to get her piercing and Cheppy was great! Super nice and made the experience comfortable for her first piercing. Will be coming back again."

Studio Background and Broader Services

In addition to body piercing, Fame Tattoos offers a wide range of body art and modification services, including tattoos in more than a dozen styles — among them realistic color, black and grey, portrait, cover-ups, anime, 3D X-ray, traditional, Polynesian/tribal, fine line, watercolor, Japanese, and pop art — as well as tattoo removal, permanent makeup, microblading, hair micropigmentation, and tooth gem applications.

The studio's team has earned more than 100 awards at conventions worldwide. Co-owner Omar "Fame" Gonzalez has worked in the body art industry since 2003 and has more than 20 years of experience, with a specialization in black and grey realism, color realism, and portrait tattoos. Gonzalez is sponsored by Cheyenne, a tattoo machine manufacturer based in Germany, and by Hush anesthetics.

Adults in the Miami area seeking oral piercing services or additional information about body modification procedures at Fame Tattoos can contact the studio at 305-303-2025 or visit https://www.fametattoos.com/.

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About Fame Tattoos

Tattoo artists at Fame Tattoos are the top artists in Miami with over 50 years of combined tattoo experience; this has been a passion of ours since we could remember. During our years of experience, we have been to many tattoo conventions throughout the world, where we have gained knowledge and experience from different artists. We're the top award-winning tattoo shop in Miami that has won over 100 awards throughout conventions. Fame Tattoos’ tattoo and body piercing studio is very relaxed and peaceful, giving you the best tattoo experience ever!

Contact Details:

1409 West 49th Street Suite 1

Hialeah, FL 33012

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/9Y77vFCWzq1eP6iU9

Note to Editors:

• Fame Tattoos is located in Hialeah, Florida, and serves clients in the Miami area.

• The studio offers a wide range of services, including tattoos, tattoo removal, piercings, permanent makeup, micro blading, hair micropigmentation, and aftercare.

• Fame Tattoos uses sterile equipment and follows strict safety protocols for all their services, including tongue piercings.

• The studio has over 50 years of combined experience and has won more than 100 awards at tattoo conventions worldwide.

End of Press Release.

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