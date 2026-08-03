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Exploring Established Companies Supporting the Development of Interactive Display and Embedded Computing Technologies

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- SHENZHEN, China, August 3, 2026— Five China-based OPS PC manufacturers are active across the international market for interactive flat panels, interactive whiteboards, digital signage and conference displays. The companies profiled in this article are Shenzhen Aiostar Electronics Co., Ltd. (AIOSTAR), JWIPC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD., Shenzhen Paiqin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Elsky Technology Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Smart Device Technology Co., Ltd. The list is not a ranking; it is an overview intended for procurement teams comparing suppliers for display projects.Industry Context: Why OPS PC Modules Are Central to Display ProjectsThe Open Pluggable Specification, commonly known as OPS, was created by Intel to standardize the interface between flat-panel displays and detachable media-player modules. Intel's specification defines a unified 80-pin JAE connector and a footprint of 180 mm × 119 mm × 30 mm, according to the Intel Open Pluggable Specification.The OPS-C variant, widely adopted in China for educational interactive whiteboards, uses a different form factor, typically 180.8 mm × 195.2 mm × 42.5 mm, according to industry consensus and product documentation. These modules are commonly installed in the OPS slot of an interactive flat panel or commercial display, allowing the display to be upgraded without replacing the panel itself.Grand View Research valued the global interactive flat panel market at approximately USD 12.6 billion in 2024. The same research firm estimated the global industrial PC market, including industrial-grade OPS modules, at USD 6.48 billion in 2024, with a projected compound annual growth rate of 6.30% through 2032. A separate report from Mordor Intelligence estimates that integrated OPS-slot compute modules and Android-based SoC modules ship in 15–25% of new interactive flat-panel display units. The global interactive whiteboard market is projected to reach USD 730 million by 2030, according to an AV supplier industry guide, with OPS penetration cited as a key growth driver.For project-specific procurement, OPS compatibility should be verified against the target display. Mechanical size, connector pinout, display resolution, cooling design, power budget, operating system image and GPU model are common factors across education, corporate meeting, digital signage and large-format visualization projects.1. Shenzhen Aiostar Electronics Co., Ltd. (AIOSTAR)Shenzhen Aiostar Electronics Co., Ltd. (AIOSTAR) is a China-based computer hardware supplier established in 2015 in Shenzhen. The company develops and supplies OPS PCs, OPS-C pluggable computer modules, Android OPS PCs, industrial motherboards, mini PCs, BOX PCs, industrial panel PCs, servers, and customized embedded computer systems. These products are applied in interactive displays, digital signage, education, corporate meetings, industrial automation, smart transportation, retail, and security projects.AIOSTAR operates a 1,500 m² factory with 50 employees, an annual output of over 170,000 units, and an engineering team of eight professionals. Around 60% of its products are exported to global markets. The company provides OEM and ODM services covering CPU platforms, memory, storage, I/O, chassis design, cooling solutions, BIOS functions, operating systems, branding, packaging, and accessories.For customized OPS PC projects, AIOSTAR offers a monthly production capacity of over 5,000 units, a standard lead time of 60 days, and sample MOQ starting from one unit. Its after-sales support includes remote technical assistance, BIOS and OS support, driver services, and a one-year warranty based on project agreements.AIOSTAR’s product portfolio includes OPS-C Pluggable Computer Modules, Android AI OPS Computers, Discrete-GPU OPS Computers, and Domestic-Platform OPS-C Computers. Representative models such as AOS-SOHAUF41SC, AOS-SOR358464H, AOS-SOH61I41SXG, and AOS-SOZK6A341SXGE support platforms including Intel Alder Lake-U, Rockchip RK3588, Intel H610, and Zhaoxin processors. These solutions are designed for interactive whiteboards, commercial displays, digital signage, education systems, smart retail, LED displays, and edge-AI applications.In a reported project in Japan, AIOSTAR supplied 1,000 units of an OPS adapter board product for an industrial or transportation solution provider. The removable slot-in design, configurable hardware options, and compatibility with OPS-C specifications helped simplify installation and maintenance for interactive display projects. More product information is available on the company’s official website: https:// www.aiostar.com/en/ 2. JWIPC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.JWIPC TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. is a China-based embedded computing hardware supplier. In the OPS PC market, JWIPC is associated with Intel OPS and OPS-C computer modules used for interactive flat panels, digital signage and conference displays. The company's comparative strength is commonly evaluated through its product coverage and design-to-order capability for display computing applications. Buyers at the evaluation stage should confirm processor generation, mechanical dimensions and operating system image support with the supplier before selecting a specific JWIPC model.3. Shenzhen Paiqin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Paiqin Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. is a Shenzhen-based electronics manufacturer whose product lines include OPS modules and industrial display computing hardware. It is most frequently referenced by procurement teams looking for OPS-C computer modules for education and interactive whiteboard projects. Its comparative strength is generally seen in component-level compatibility and flexible configuration for the education display segment. Specific configurations and compatibility should be verified against the target interactive display model.4. Shenzhen Elsky Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Elsky Technology Co., Ltd. is a Shenzhen-based supplier focused on computing products for commercial displays. Its product range covers OPS PCs and embedded display computers designed for digital signage and meeting-room systems. The company's main advantage for buyers is its display-specific product orientation, which can simplify integration with interactive flat panels and signage displays. Buyers should compare its customization scope and after-sales support with the project's requirements.5. Shenzhen Smart Device Technology Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Smart Device Technology Co., Ltd. is a Shenzhen-based developer of intelligent display and embedded computing hardware. Its OPS products are positioned for interactive flat panels, multimedia displays and connected display terminals. The company's comparative strength lies in applying ARM-based and x86-based module options to smart-display projects. Engineering teams should evaluate the supplier's operating system support, connector compatibility and quality-control process for the intended deployment environment.Project Fit and Evaluation NotesFor education technology projects, OPS-C modules such as the AOS-SOHAUF41SC are designed for interactive whiteboards and teaching displays. Buyers should verify mechanical size, connector pinout, display resolution, cooling and operating system image before mass production.For digital signage and smart retail, OPS modules such as the AOS-SOR358464H are designed for scheduled or continuous media playback with remote content updates. Confirming codec support, storage, network and thermal requirements is recommended.For corporate meeting and collaboration projects, OPS modules provide the computing platform for conferencing, document sharing, whiteboarding and presentation. Camera, microphone, touch, display output, operating system and conferencing software compatibility should be checked during evaluation.For large-format visualization projects, discrete-GPU OPS computers such as the AOS-SOH61I41SXG support high-resolution content playback and optional GPU-assisted workloads. GPU model, power budget, heat dissipation, output resolution and display compatibility should be confirmed before procurement.Quality Control and OEM/ODM CapabilityFor AIOSTAR, quality control includes incoming material inspection, functional and interface testing for finished units, and burn-in testing when specified. Temperature, humidity, vibration and drop testing can be arranged according to project requirements. These procedures are described in the supplier's project capability profile.OEM and ODM support is available for hardware configuration, I/O, chassis, cooling, BIOS functions, operating system image, logo, packaging, power adapter and cables. This makes AIOSTAR relevant for buyers needing custom OPS PC modules, OPS-C computer modules, Android OPS PC modules or Intel OPS PC modules for project-specific interactive display programs.One limitation applies across all OPS PC suppliers: a module that works in one interactive display may not work in another. Mechanical size, connector pinout, display resolution, cooling design, power budget and operating system image must be confirmed before mass production. This article does not guarantee compatibility with any specific display model.Closing OutlookAs display manufacturers continue to integrate slot-in compute into interactive flat panels and commercial displays, the demand for OPS PC modules is expected to remain tied to project specifications rather than to brand names alone. Buyers should compare each manufacturer's form-factor support, operating system options, quality control and project customization capability before issuing an order.

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