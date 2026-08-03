Venezuela Energy Week 2026 to Host Industry Networking Reception in Caracas

CARACAS, VENEZUELA, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venezuela Energy Week 2026 will host an industry networking reception in Caracas on August 3, bringing together national and international energy companies, investors, engineering firms, technology providers and service companies for an evening of industry engagement ahead of the country's premier energy event.

Taking place at Vértigo Rooftop Bar, Hotel Londres, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., the reception will provide an opportunity for stakeholders from across Venezuela's energy value chain to reconnect, exchange perspectives on the country's evolving energy landscape and strengthen relationships ahead of the conference.

The reception comes as Venezuela's energy sector continues to attract renewed international attention following hydrocarbons reforms, new commercial agreements and growing engagement between international operators and local industry. Scheduled for October 26–29, 2026, Venezuela Energy Week will convene policymakers, operators, investors and service providers to examine opportunities across the country's upstream, midstream and downstream industries, with discussions spanning hydrocarbons, natural gas, infrastructure, financing and energy technology.

The August 3 reception reflects growing emphasis on fostering closer collaboration between international investors and Venezuela's domestic energy ecosystem. Alongside renewed interest from global operators, local engineering companies, contractors, manufacturers, technology providers and professional services firms are expected to play a critical role in supporting future project development and expanding the country's energy capacity.

Attendees will have the opportunity to connect with fellow industry leaders, meet the Venezuela Energy Week organizing team and learn more about the conference agenda, partnership opportunities and initiatives designed to promote investment across Venezuela's energy sector.

As Venezuela advances efforts to revitalize its oil and gas industry, the networking reception offers an early opportunity to strengthen relationships and exchange ideas ahead of the country's flagship energy gathering, helping lay the groundwork for the discussions and partnerships that will take place during Venezuela Energy Week 2026.

To RSVP for the Networking Reception on August 3, visit https://www.venezuelaenergyweek.com/cocktail-reception. For more information about Venezuela Energy Week 2026, including sponsorship, partnership and delegate opportunities, visit www.venezuelaenergyweek.com or contact info@venezuelaenergyweek.com.

Supporting Venezuela's Earthquake Recovery

Our thoughts are with the people and communities affected by the recent earthquakes in Venezuela. As the country begins the long process of recovery, we encourage members of the global energy community to support relief and reconstruction efforts through the CAF Recovery and Reconstruction Fund for Venezuela, which channels contributions from individuals, companies and organizations to emergency assistance, essential services and long-term rebuilding efforts.

To learn more or make a contribution, please visit the CAF Recovery and Reconstruction Fund for Venezuela.

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