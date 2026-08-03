Rare opportunity to acquire generating hydro-electric scheme with FiT subsidy

Run-of-river hydro scheme Headpond of the Allt Doe scheme Powerhouse of the Allt Doe scheme

Scheme benefits from a substantial period of entitlement to Government support from the Feed-in Tariff

This is a productive hydro scheme with capacity in excess of 1MW. The scheme benefits from a substantial period of entitlement to Government support from FiT.” — Calum Innes, Partner at Galbraith

HIGHLAND, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A rare opportunity has arisen to acquire an established 1,022kW run-of-river hydro-electric scheme in the Scottish Highlands with Feed-in Tariff eligibility running until December 2033.Commissioned in December 2013 and located on the Glendoe Estate, near Fort Augustus on the south-east shore of Loch Ness, the scheme has a proven generation track record. The principal G1 turbine has recently been refurbished by Gilkes.Investment highlights:• 2.52GWh average annual generation;• £700,000 anticipated operating profit 2027;• 1.022kW installed capacity – two Gilkes turbines (G1 and G2);• Opportunity for additional revenues from private-wire arrangements;• Eligible for Feed-in Tariff until December 2033.The Allt Doe scheme is currently managed by the leading consultant Green Highland Renewables, with monthly inspections and remote diagnostic monitoring. A sale is proposed subject to a 30-year leasehold at a peppercorn rent.It is expected the opportunity will appeal to existing hydro investors seeking to add successful assets to existing portfolios, a family office seeking an income-generating asset with strong ESG credentials, or a substantial electricity user looking to secure proprietary renewable generation.‘Run-of-river’ schemes generate electricity using the natural downward flow of a river without building a large dam or reservoir. A portion of the water is diverted through a pipe (penstock) to a turbine, then returned to the river.In this case a proportion of the electricity is used locally and there is an opportunity for the purchaser to benefit from continued private wire arrangements, selling a portion of the electricity produced locally at above wholesale rates.An online Data Room is available containing detailed information regarding historic accounts, service agreements, Feed-in Tariff, generation data and other pertinent data.Calum Innes, Partner at Galbraith, said: “This is a productive hydro scheme with capacity in excess of 1MW and a proven track record. The scheme benefits from a substantial period of entitlement to Government support from the Feed-in Tariff scheme. The principal turbine has been recently refurbished and the presence of an additional smaller turbine allows continued generation when flows are reduced.”

The generating hydro-electric scheme with FiT subsidy at Allt Doe, Highland, Scotland

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