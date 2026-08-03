Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands
Date: August 3, 2026 - August 31, 2026
Location: Email Eric Brooks for the location.
State Park: Camden Hills
Event Type: Workshop/Training

Join Trails Supervisor Erik Brooks to learn ways of correcting trail erosion. No experience necessary. FMI contact camdentrails@gmail.com .

Contact Name: Camden Hills State Park
Contact Phone: (207) 236-3109
Cost: Park Visitor Day Use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $4.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $6.00 non-residents age 12-64, $2.00 non-residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free
Trainer: Eric Brooks, Trail Supervisor
Related Website

Related Documents:

August program flyer (PDF 610KB)