Bureau / Program: Parks and Lands

Date: August 3, 2026 - August 31, 2026

Location: Email Eric Brooks for the location.

State Park: Camden Hills

Event Type: Workshop/Training Join Trails Supervisor Erik Brooks to learn ways of correcting trail erosion. No experience necessary. FMI contact camdentrails@gmail.com . Contact Name: Camden Hills State Park

Contact Phone: (207) 236-3109

Cost: Park Visitor Day Use: $1.00 ages 5-11, $4.00 Maine residents age 12-64, $6.00 non-residents age 12-64, $2.00 non-residents 65+; persons under 5 & Maine residents 65+ free

Trainer: Eric Brooks, Trail Supervisor

Related Website

Related Documents: August program flyer (PDF 610KB)

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