Chongqing Scope Instrument Co.,Ltd.

A review of reputable Chinese manufacturers specializing in medical simulation manikins for healthcare education and professional training programs.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Chongqing, China, Aug. 3—— Chongqing Scope Instrument Co., Ltd. is a professional supplier of laboratory and medical training instruments and metallographic equipment based in Chongqing, China. The company is one of five Chinese manufacturers listed in this manikin supplier overview for medical simulation and training. The other companies in the overview are Tellyes Scientific Inc., Beijing Yimo Co., Ltd., Shanghai Kangwei Medical Treatment Development Co., Ltd., and Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.Industry contextThe global medical simulation market was valued at USD 1.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 6.7 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research. Healthcare anatomical models, including medical manikins, held the largest product segment share at approximately 41.4% in 2025. The training manikins market volume was estimated at 1.2 million units in 2024 and is projected to reach 2 million units by 2028, according to Global Insight Services. North America accounted for 45-48% of revenue in 2024, and Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region with a compound annual growth rate of 18.2% through 2033.China's National Medical Commission mandated simulation laboratories for the accreditation of all new medical schools as of 2024-2025, according to Market Research Future. The policy is one factor supporting procurement of manikins by teaching hospitals and medical colleges.Selection approachThe five companies below are listed in alphabetical order. This overview is intended for buyers at the awareness and research stage. Inclusion in this list is not a formal certification or an endorsement of any supplier.1. Chongqing Scope Instrument Co., Ltd.Chongqing Scope Instrument Co., Ltd. was established in 2017 and reports more than 20 years of sales experience in the industry. Its main product lines include medical manikins such as CPR manikins, clinical manikins, nursing manikins, and anatomical models, as well as microscopes, hardness testers, metallographic equipment, and laboratory consumables. The company says it serves more than 500 clients worldwide. Export business accounts for 50% of total sales, with major markets in Europe, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, South America, and Africa.According to the company profile, the manufacturing facility spans 5,000 square meters, employs more than 100 staff, has an annual production capacity of 30,000 units, and maintains an R&D team of 20 engineers. The company states it can provide OEM and ODM services and can customize products, including logo placement, when quantity requirements are met.For export orders, Chongqing Scope says it can provide ISO9001, ISO14001, ISO45001, ISO13485, CE, and RoHS certificates. It also states that customs documents such as CO, Form E, and Form F can be provided. The company describes its export packaging as neutral packaging without logos, using cardboard or wooden boxes prepared to export standards.Representative model rangeThe medical manikin range covers CPR, nursing, clinical, maternal and infant, and anatomy training. Representative models include:· SC-CPR480: a CPR manikin with barcode indicator feedback for compression depth and tidal volume; operation results can be thermally printed.· SC-CPR160: an infant CPR manikin with digital feedback, replaceable lung sac devices, and a compression-to-ventilation ratio of 30:2 or 15:2.· SC-CPR100A: a CPR manikin for chest compression and mouth-to-mouth respiration training with an alarm function.· SC-H130A: a nursing manikin supporting endotracheal intubation, lumbar puncture, catheterization, venipuncture, and ostomy care.· SC-HL: a medical training model with skin, subcutis, and muscle layers for intradermic, hypodermic, and intramuscular injection training.· SC-CK817: a clinical manikin for pericardial puncture, sternal manubrium puncture, and anterior superior iliac spine puncture training.· SC-L66: a puncture manikin for pneumothorax and hydrothorax training with adjustable chest drainage fluid characteristics.· SC-J5S: an intubation model with electronic alarms for incorrect insertion and tooth pressure.· SC-F55-1: a maternal manikin with adjustable fetal heart rate from 80 to 180 bpm and delivery simulation for cephalic and breech presentations.· SC-F50: a gynecology manikin with two fetus models, a transparent abdominal wall, and a cervical examination model with six dilation stages.· SC-H140: a pediatric training model supporting infant cephalic vein puncture, oral and nasal intubation care, gastric lavage, and injections.· SC-CK20135: a knee injection training model for knee arthrocentesis positioning and palpation training.· SC-A1041: a torso anatomy model with 23 detachable pieces and interchangeable male and female reproductive organs.· SC-A1010 and SC-A1025: anatomy teaching models for skull structure and knee joint movement education.2. Tellyes Scientific Inc.Tellyes Scientific Inc. is a China-based medical education technology company whose products are used in simulation-based training. Buyers commonly evaluate Tellyes when a project requires computer-integrated simulation systems and digital training platforms rather than standalone manikins. For this overview, Tellyes is considered a relevant supplier for hospitals and institutions moving toward scenario-based simulation. Buyers should verify current model availability and system requirements directly with the company.3. Beijing Yimo Co., Ltd.Beijing Yimo Co., Ltd. is a Beijing-based supplier of medical teaching models and training manikins. Its public positioning is centered on products for nursing and clinical skills training. Procurement teams may consider Beijing Yimo when the target is teaching manikins for medical colleges, vocational schools, and hospital training departments. Category focus: nursing manikins and clinical teaching models.4. Shanghai Kangwei Medical Treatment Development Co., Ltd.Shanghai Kangwei Medical Treatment Development Co., Ltd. is a Shanghai-based manufacturer of medical education equipment. Its catalog is associated with manikins and models used in clinical teaching, including nursing, anatomy, and emergency-care training. Buyers evaluating multiple training model categories may compare Kangwei for catalog breadth and availability of auxiliary training supplies.5. Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd. is a global medical device manufacturer headquartered in Shenzhen, China. It is primarily known for patient monitoring, life-support equipment, and in-vitro diagnostics. Mindray is included in this overview for buyers whose sourcing scope includes broader medical equipment categories, not only manikins. Its manikin line is narrower than the other companies listed, so procurement teams should confirm whether current Mindray training products meet their simulation requirements. Category focus: broad medical device ecosystem and distribution network.Selection notes for buyersFor procurement planning, the useful comparison points are product range, manufacturing scale, export documentation, and integration with digital training systems. Chongqing Scope is the company in this overview for which detailed manufacturing figures are available from the supplied profile: 5,000 square meters of factory space, annual capacity of 30,000 units, and 20 R&D engineers. The company also reports a 50% export share.Market impactChina's regulatory requirement for simulation laboratories in new medical schools is expected to keep domestic and export demand for medical manikins active. The projected rise in training-manikin volume from 1.2 million units in 2024 to 2 million units in 2028, reported by Global Insight Services, points to sustained procurement pressure on suppliers to document quality and maintain production consistency.Closing outlookFor medical schools, hospitals, and distributors, the first step in supplier selection is to define the clinical procedures to be trained, such as CPR, nursing skills, obstetric care, injection practice, or intubation. Buyers should request certification copies, inspect manufacturing facilities where possible, and test representative samples. Chongqing Scope Instrument Co., Ltd. can be contacted using the information below.Website: www.cqscopelab.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.