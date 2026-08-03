Imdaad Expands into Jordan through Strategic Joint Venture with Clean City

Imdaad & Clean City JV to deliver world-class municipal cleaning and waste management services across Amman

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marking a significant milestone in its regional growth strategy, Imdaad, a leading integrated facilities management and environmental services company headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, has officially entered the Jordanian market through a strategic joint venture with Clean City (part of Al Nasser Group), one of Jordan's leading providers of environmental and waste management services. The joint venture Imdaad & Clean City, was formalized during a signing ceremony held on Thursday, 30th July 2026, attended by senior leadership from both organizations.

The establishment of Imdaad & Clean City represents Imdaad's first geographical expansion into Jordan, reinforcing the company's long-term vision of extending its integrated environmental services across the Middle East while supporting sustainable urban development.By combining Imdaad's globally recognized expertise in integrated facilities management and environmental solutions with Clean City's strong local presence, established environmental infrastructure and diversified capabilities spanning municipal services, hazardous waste treatment, electronic waste recycling, the design and manufacture of waste sorting equipment and advanced environmental technologies, the joint venture creates a unique platform that integrates international best practices with deep local expertise. Together, the partners will deliver efficient, sustainable, and innovative solid waste management services, including street cleaning, waste collection, transportation and related environmental services, while contributing to the continued advancement of Jordan's environmental sector.

With a workforce of more than 1,000 dedicated employees, the joint venture will serve several key districts across the Greater Amman Municipality, including Ras El-Ain, Al-Qwaismah, Abu Alanda, Ajjwaideh & Ar-Rqaim, Khraibet Es-Sooq, Jawa, Al-Yadoodeh, Um Qaseer, Al-Moqabilain, Al-Bnyyat, Wadi Es-Seer, Badr Al-Jadideh, Sweilieh, and Marj El-Hamam, helping maintain cleaner, safer, and healthier communities throughout the capital.

The agreement has been awarded by Amman Vision for Treatment & Recycling (AVTR), the executive arm of the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), established to transform municipal waste management across Jordan's capital through innovation, strategic public-private partnerships and international best practices. Representing GAM's first large-scale privatization initiative for integrated municipal cleaning and solid waste management services, the project marks a landmark milestone in modernizing one of the region's most significant urban environmental service portfolios. Valued at approximately AED 1.58 billion over a ten-year period, the agreement reflects the confidence placed in the joint venture's ability to deliver operational excellence, advanced technologies and sustainable environmental solutions.

Serving Jordan's capital—home to more than four million residents and the country's political, economic and commercial centre—the project will introduce a performance-based operating model governed by clearly defined Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) to enhance municipal cleaning, waste collection, transportation and related environmental services.

The programme is designed to manage approximately 1.19 million tonnes of municipal solid waste annually at commencement, with projected waste volumes increasing to more than 1.72 million tonnes by 2035. In addition to improving operational efficiency and service quality, The initiative forms part of AVTR's long-term vision to modernize municipal waste management by improving operational efficiency, expanding recycling and resource recovery, promoting circular economy principles and introducing international best practices through strategic partnerships with the private sector. Through this landmark partnership, Imdaad's internationally recognized expertise will be combined with Clean City's extensive local capabilities to help establish new benchmarks for sustainable municipal services and support Amman's long-term vision for a cleaner, smarter and more resilient capital.

The establishment of Imdaad & Clean City reflects the shared vision of both organizations to deliver sustainable, technology-driven municipal services that improve quality of life, protect the environment and support Jordan’s long-term development goals.

About Imdaad

Founded in 1986, Imdaad is a leading regional provider of integrated facilities management, environmental services, and specialized services. Headquartered in Dubai, the company operates across the UAE, Oman, and Egypt and is wholly owned by the Investment Corporation of Dubai (ICD).

Imdaad delivers comprehensive Integrated Facilities Management (IFM) services across commercial, residential, industrial, government, infrastructure, hospitality, education, and healthcare sectors. Its diversified portfolio includes hard and soft FM services, home maintenance, fire protection and life safety systems, lift installation and maintenance, environmental services, waste management, wastewater treatment, pest control, and sustainability solutions.

Through its fully integrated operating model and advanced environmental infrastructure, Imdaad actively supports circular economy initiatives by enabling waste diversion, recycling, and resource recovery while delivering measurable operational and environmental value.

With a workforce of more than 15,000 professionals representing over 45 nationalities, Imdaad combines operational excellence, innovation, sustainability, and customer-centric service delivery to build long-term partnerships across the region.

For more information, visit www.imdaad.ae.



About Clean City

Clean City is a leading Jordanian environmental services company and a member of Al Nasser Group, a diversified business group established in 1967 with operations across multiple sectors in Jordan and the region.

The company provides integrated environmental solutions, including municipal cleaning, waste collection and transportation, hazardous waste treatment, recycling and environmental support services, delivering sustainable solutions that meet international standards.

Clean City owns and operates Jordan’s only integrated hazardous waste treatment centre, specializing in the safe treatment and disposal of medical, pharmaceutical and other hazardous waste using internationally recognized technologies and environmentally compliant processes. The company also owns and operates Jordan’s first integrated electronic waste (e-waste) recycling facility, supporting the environmentally responsible recovery of valuable materials from end-of-life electrical and electronic equipment.

In addition, Clean City designs and manufactures specialized environmental equipment and waste management systems, supporting efficient waste collection, material recovery and recycling while promoting local industrial capabilities and innovation.

Through continuous investment, innovation and strategic partnerships, Clean City remains committed to delivering reliable, efficient and sustainable environmental solutions that contribute to a cleaner and more resilient future for Jordan.

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