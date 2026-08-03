Lordhair Kicks Off August Brand Month With Deep Savings and Exclusive Offers

Lordhair's August Brand Month brings deep savings, product upgrades, and new perks across hair systems, maintenance, and subscriptions.

Hair is personal, and trusting someone else with it isn't easy. Our customers have given us that trust for years, and Brand Month is our way of saying thank you for it.” — Nathan, CXO at Lordhair

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lordhair , a global manufacturer and retailer of custom hair systems, opens its August Brand Month, running from August 1 to August 31. The event is built around the theme "We Go Further, All For You," Lordhair's way of thanking customers for the trust they've placed in the brand over the years, and a look back at what that trust has inspired the company to build.Throughout Brand Month, in-stock and custom hair systems receive an automatic $45 discount on one item and $100 on two. The discount applies at checkout and stacks with Lordhair's existing new-customer discount.Ten of Lordhair's best-selling hair systems, including UTS, SuperSkin-V, Champion, and NEO, enjoy a free upgrade to their antimicrobial versions at no added cost. The upgrade is designed to reduce itching and odor that can build up during hot weather, so these systems stay more comfortable through long days of wear.US customers can take home the 3R Maintenance Collection — RESET, RENEWAL, and REFRESH — for $79.90 during Brand Month. During the brand month, Lordhair is also introducing a travel-size version of the 3R line, giving customers a way to keep their maintenance routine going on business trips, holidays, and weekends away. Both offers are limited to US customers.A customer's first subscription order now gets 15% off, up from 12.5% previously. This introductory rate applies only to the first item in a customer's first-ever subscription and does not stack with other discounts. From the second billing cycle onward, subscribers continue to receive 10% off every automatic order for as long as the subscription stays active. To learn more about the Lordhair subscription service, visit https://www.lordhair.com/hair-system-subscription Lordhair is also featuring two AI tools built to help customers choose a hair system without visiting a store in person. The AI Try-On tool lets customers preview different styles and colors before buying, and the AI Search tool answers product, fit, and maintenance questions directly.“Hair is personal, and trusting someone else with it isn't easy. Our customers have given us that trust for years, and Brand Month is our way of saying thank you for it. Every offer this year came from a real conversation with a customer, and we built on it to prove that trust was worth it,” said Nathan, CXO at Lordhair.Lordhair will be adding offers and updates throughout August as Brand Month continues. Full details are available at https://www.lordhair.com/brand-month-2026 About LordhairFounded in 2006, Lordhair is a premier global manufacturer and online retailer of custom hair systems. With a focus on innovation and exceptional service, Lordhair helps customers worldwide regain confidence through high-quality hair solutions.

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