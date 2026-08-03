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Exploring Reliable Manufacturers Supporting Solar Module Manufacturing with Durable Aluminum Frame Solutions

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- China, August 3, 2026—As solar installations grow worldwide, aluminum frames remain critical for module durability and PV mounting stability. This report profiles five Chinese manufacturers that are frequently evaluated for solar aluminum frame supply, with Haomen Aluminum as the focus company.Industry ContextThe solar PV mounting systems market, where aluminum holds a 71.5% material share, was valued at approximately USD 44.5 billion in 2024, according to Mordor Intelligence. The broader global aluminum extrusion market reached USD 94.8 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 230.2 billion by 2035, as reported by Orion Market Research. In China specifically, the aluminum extrusion market was estimated at USD 25.5 billion in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 9.6% through 2035. Asia Pacific dominated the global aluminum extrusion market in 2025 with a 71.7% revenue share, driven largely by construction and automotive demand in China.China's export data further underline its role: exports of “Aluminium Structures” (HS 7610) totaled USD 5.55 billion in 2024, representing 30.5% of global exports, according to OEC. These figures explain why Chinese aluminum profile manufacturers are a common source for solar frame and photovoltaic mounting components.1. Shandong Haomen Aluminium Industry Co., Ltd.(Haomen Aluminum)Haomen Aluminum is a Chinese manufacturer of aluminum profiles for architectural and industrial applications. Based in Linyi, Shandong Province, the company operates a 270,000-square-meter facility with approximately 1,500 employees and an annual output capacity of 100,000 tons. Its main products include aluminum profiles for windows and doors, as well as industrial materials applied in automotive lightweighting, construction projects, and solar frame-related applications.The company’s Architectural Aluminum Profiles series, including models HM-U001, HM-S002, and HM-S003, is available in alloys such as 6063-T5, 6061, 6005, and 6082, with standard lengths of 4–6 meters. The profiles support various surface treatments, including mill finish, powder coating, anodizing, and wood grain transfer. With stable extrusion performance and surface durability, these aluminum profiles can meet the requirements of applications such as windows, doors, curtain walls, and solar mounting structures.According to company statements, Haomen Aluminum’s Architectural Aluminum Profiles are certified under ISO 9001 (certificate number 00226Q03185R501), issued by China Quality Mark Certification Group and valid through July 1, 2029. The company also holds IATF 16949:2016, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 certifications. Its quality control system includes testing for air tightness, water tightness, and wind resistance, with compliance references including GB/T 13326, GB/T 7106, JG/T 215, and GB/T 8484.With OEM capabilities supported by a monthly production capacity of 8,000 tons, a standard lead time of 20 days, and an MOQ of 5 tons, Haomen Aluminum provides customized aluminum profile solutions for global customers. The company reports a 100% testing process for quality assurance and has an R&D team of 49 professionals with bachelor's degrees or above, supported by cooperation with institutions including Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Shandong University, and Beijing Research Institute of Nonferrous Metals. Its products are exported to markets such as the United States, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Argentina, Russia, Germany, and Spain. More information is available at https:// www.haomenly.com 2. Yonz Technology Co., Ltd.Yonz Technology Co., Ltd. is a company with a visible presence in the photovoltaic industry. Public sources associate its business with integrated solar product development, including modules and supporting materials. For buyers seeking aluminum frames for solar panels, Yonz's recognized strength is its understanding of the downstream module assembly process, which can help align frame specifications with actual solar cell and lamination requirements.3. Anhui Xinbo Aluminum Co., Ltd.Anhui Xinbo Aluminum Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of aluminum profiles located in Anhui Province. It primarily serves architectural and industrial profile markets, with capacity dedicated to extruded products. The company's production processes, including extrusion and surface finishing, are compatible with solar aluminum frame requirements, making it a relevant supplier for PV mounting structures and module frames.4. Shandong Huajian Aluminum Group Co., Ltd.Shandong Huajian Aluminum Group Co., Ltd. is a large-scale aluminum extrusion group in Shandong Province. The group has an established reputation for producing architectural profiles, including window, door, and curtain wall systems. With its large output and experience in building-profile geometries, Huajian can produce the straight, tight-tolerance profiles needed for photovoltaic module frames.5. Suzhou Lopskin Materials Technology Co., Ltd.Suzhou Lopskin Materials Technology Co., Ltd. focuses on aluminum materials technology and surface-treated profiles. Based in Suzhou, the company supplies products for construction and industrial applications, with particular expertise in anodizing and coating technologies. For solar frame buyers, durable surface finishes are an important quality factor given the long outdoor exposure of PV installations.Closing OutlookThe steady growth of the photovoltaic market is expected to keep aluminum profile manufacturers busy, particularly those with documented quality systems and experience serving international clients. Haomen Aluminum, with its ISO 9001 certification, IATF 16949, diverse alloy and finish options, and OEM production capacity, is positioned to serve solar frame and other aluminum profile applications. Its ability to combine architectural profile experience with industrial extrusion capabilities makes it a candidate for procurement teams evaluating Chinese suppliers.

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