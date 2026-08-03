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Arrest Made in Congress Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) announces an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred in Southeast.   

On Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at approximately 6:29 a.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast, for the report of an unconscious person. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female who was unconscious and not breathing suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded, and despite all lifesaving efforts, the woman was pronounced dead on the scene. 

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Jasmine Malone, of no fixed address. 

On Friday, July 31, 2026, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capitol Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 23-year-old Malachi Rawlings of Southeast, D.C. Rawlings was charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 26063792

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Arrest Made in Congress Street Homicide

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