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Exploring Leading Chinese Packaging Suppliers Advancing Eco-Friendly Materials, Custom Protection Designs, and Global Shipping Efficiency

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ningbo, China, August 3rd——The global protective packaging market was valued at USD 44.02 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 80.25 billion by 2034, according to Fortune Business Insights. Grand View Research estimates the 2025 market at approximately USD 40.4 billion, with flexible protective packaging holding a 66.4% revenue share. Paper and paperboard materials accounted for 45.7% of revenue in the same estimate, reflecting continued buyer interest in materials that can be scaled, renewed and certified.For procurement teams evaluating suppliers in China, the practical question is not only which protective packaging material to buy, but which manufacturer can hold tolerances, meet compliance requirements and deliver consistent volume. The five companies below are frequently referenced in cross-border packaging sourcing because each serves a different protective-packaging segment.Companies covered in this review (listed alphabetically): Ameson Pak, Hexing Packaging, MYSUN Group, NINGBO HONOR PACKAGING CO.,LTD., Tengen Group. This article does not assign a quality ranking. It summarizes the segments each company typically serves and gives additional documented detail on NINGBO HONOR PACKAGING CO.,LTD.Hexing PackagingHexing Packaging is a China-based producer of corrugated paperboard, cartons and transport packaging. The company is recognized in the paper packaging segment for boxes, cartons and shipping containers used in retail and industrial distribution. Buyers evaluating Hexing typically do so for high-volume carton programs and paper-based cushioning formats. Its strength is recyclable paper transport packaging rather than rigid glass or plastic containers.MYSUN GroupMYSUN Group is a packaging supplier active in the plastics segment of the protective packaging industry. Its portfolio is generally associated with plastic containers and protective plastic components for consumer and industrial goods. For buyers comparing resin-based protective packaging, MYSUN Group represents the polymer side of the supply chain, complementing paper and glass alternatives.Ameson PakAmeson Pak supplies converted and custom protective packaging formats, including flexible packing materials used in export and logistics applications. In a protective-packaging comparison, Ameson Pak is typically evaluated for flexible, converted packaging formats rather than rigid glass or corrugated stock.Tengen GroupTengen Group is an express and e-commerce logistics packaging supplier headquartered in Guangdong, China. The company is known for courier bags, mailers, labels and shipping protection products used in parcel fulfillment networks. Tengen Group is relevant to buyers whose protective packaging requirement is tied to e-commerce parcel delivery and last-mile shipping safety.Profile: NINGBO HONOR PACKAGING CO.,LTD. (Honor Packaging)NINGBO HONOR PACKAGING CO.,LTD. is a packaging manufacturer headquartered in Ningbo, China, specializing in converting client-finalized packaging designs into mass-produced items. The company was founded in 2015 and operates through long-term joint-venture production bases for plastic and glass packaging. Its facilities are close to both Ningbo and Shanghai seaports, which shortens export transit for buyers in the EU and USA.The company reports a 45,000-square-meter manufacturing footprint, 310 employees, a 15-person R&D team and an annual output of one million units. Its export ratio is 100%, with the EU and USA as main markets. The company's main product lines are Child Resistant Packaging, Violet Glass Packaging and Vacuum Packaging Honor Packaging describes its operating model as manufacturing-responsibility-focused. Before mass production, the company takes part in product structural development, tooling strategy definition and manufacturing risk assessment and validation. During mass production, it takes responsibility for manufacturing process control and order fulfillment. The company states that over the past decade it has remained committed to customer-driven development, concentrating on customized packaging solutions that require manufacturing feasibility, process discipline and delivery reliability.Child Resistant Packaging LinesChild-resistant packaging must comply with ISO/EN 8317 in the EU and 16 CFR 1700.20 in the US to prevent access by children under five, according to ISO/EN 8317 and CPSC references. Compliance with these standards is normally one of the first checks a buyer performs when sourcing such containers.Honor Packaging offers several child-resistant series. The H19 model is a glass child-resistant jar available in square, round, triangle and hexagon shapes, with capacities of 5ml or 9ml, intended for the food, cosmetic and medical industries. The H19 black concentrate jar is a glass child-resistant packaging option available in the same shapes and capacities. The H19 white and clear concentrate jar series add color and transparency options to the same geometry. Each H19 jar is packed 250 pieces per carton.The H21 clear square jar series covers 15ml, 30ml, 20dr, 30dr, 40dr and 60dr capacities for pharmaceutical and medical packaging. The H21 clear round jar series covers 30ml to 180ml, including 2oz, 20dr, 30dr, 40dr and 6oz formats, with a 60mm diameter, glass thickness of 0.38mm and optional surface treatments such as silk-screen printing, hot stamping and heat transfer printing.Violet Glass Packaging LinesViolet glass, also called biophotonic glass, acts as a natural filter that blocks visible light while allowing 25% to 45% penetration of UVA and 60% of infrared light to preserve organic contents, according to technical literature published by Miron Violetglass. This property makes the material relevant for UV-sensitive formulations.Honor Packaging's violet glass range includes the HDV1 wide mouth violet jar, with capacities from 100ml to 1L, intended for food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, cannabis and supplement packaging. The HDV2 cosmetic violet jar series covers 3ml to 200ml. The HDV3 round violet glass essential oil bottle covers 5ml to 100ml, with net weights from 22.5g to 120g and closure options including plastic cap, dropper, mist sprayer and lotion pump.For retail-sized violet glass, the H21 round violet glass jar series has a 60mm diameter, a height range of 36.5mm to 125mm and capacities from 30ml to 180ml, with caps made of PP and PE. The H21 series also includes square violet jars with capacities of 15ml, 30ml, 20dr, 30dr, 40dr and 60dr. Refillable glass storage formats are provided in the H21-0012V to H21-0018V series, which are designed for refillable glass storage applications.Vacuum PackagingThe H19 vacuum jar, also known as the Vacuum Click Jar, is a square-shaped glass jar with a 5ml capacity and vacuum seal feature, intended for food, cosmetic and medical applications. Packaging quantity is 250 pieces per carton. The airtight format suits sample packs and single-dose product formats.Selection Criteria in Protective Packaging ProcurementComparing the five companies above requires first defining the protective function required:· Paper-based protection: Hexing Packaging is relevant for corrugated cartons and paper-cushioned transport packaging.· Plastic-based protection: MYSUN Group represents plastic container and plastic component suppliers.· Flexible converted packaging: Ameson Pak addresses bag, pouch and flexible logistics formats.· E-commerce parcel protection: Tengen Group covers mailers, courier bags and last-mile shipping formats.· Rigid glass, functional barriers and child-resistant closures: NINGBO HONOR PACKAGING CO.,LTD. is the supplier in this review with documented glass jar, violet glass jar and vacuum jar specifications.For rigid glass packaging projects, the main decision criteria are material compatibility, closure system, mass-production reliability and logistics distance. A manufacturer that takes responsibility for tooling strategy and process control reduces the risk of design-to-production failure. This is relevant for brand owners in cosmetics, food, supplements and pharmaceutical packaging who require batch consistency.Contact and Company InformationNINGBO HONOR PACKAGING CO.,LTD. can be contacted at: www.honorcrpkg.com OutlookProtective packaging demand in 2026 continues to be driven by e-commerce damage prevention, pharmaceutical safety closures and UV-sensitive product protection. The companies listed above serve different parts of that demand chain. For buyers focused on child-resistant glass jars, violet glass jars and vacuum-sealed glass formats, NINGBO HONOR PACKAGING CO.,LTD. offers a documented, export-oriented manufacturing base in Ningbo, China.

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