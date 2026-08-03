Outreach Influencers applies entity-first optimisation across five AI engines, giving brands a route into the answers replacing the results page.

Ranking was a queue and everyone could see their place. This is not a queue. The model names three brands it can verify, and there is no fourth place. The work is not climbing now. It is verifying.” — Palmina Thomson

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Outreach Influencers , a search and digital public relations marketplace used by more than 12,000 agencies and brands, has launched an AI search visibility service for companies competing to be named inside AI-generated answers.The service, offered under the name AI SEO, is the fourth line of business at Outreach Influencers, alongside digital public relations, content and editorial placement, and white-label fulfilment for agencies reselling under their own branding. It optimizes for Google AI Overviews, ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Microsoft Copilot. A 2024 study by SparkToro and Datos found that a majority of United States Google searches ended without a click to any website.Outreach Influencers runs the service in four defined stages. It begins by measuring a baseline, testing how often the engines mention a client today and which competitors are named instead. It then builds the brand entity, establishing the company's identity across independent sources and marking up product facts, formats and availability so that nothing is left to a machine's inference. It earns authority through editorial coverage on independent publications with real readerships, which supplies the third-party corroboration language models weigh when selecting sources. It then tracks and expands, monitoring mention and citation frequency across all five engines and reporting it beside conventional rankings and referral traffic.Two operating rules distinguish the firm's approach. Clients approve every publication before a placement proceeds, and the company reports first measurable movement within thirty days of a baseline being set. Orders are placed directly from the marketplace with a brief rather than through a proposal process, and every placement is visible to the client on a live tracking dashboard while the work is underway. Most orders are completed within fourteen days.Outreach Influencers concentrates on the beverage sector, where the change in search behavior is sharpest. Drinks purchases are decided by comparison, and shoppers asking which zero-sugar sparkling water is worth trying or which ready-to-drink tea has the cleanest label are asking a machine to produce a shortlist. Brands the engine cannot corroborate are absent from that shortlist regardless of their conventional rankings. The firm also serves consumer goods and ecommerce clients, and operates a fully managed retainer, named Grow, for brands that prefer a single roadmap covering strategy, content, coverage and public relations rather than separate vendors.According to figures published by the company, Outreach Influencers has completed over one million placements at an average domain authority above 70 and holds a client rating of 4.9 out of 5 across more than 2,800 reviews. The company reports that one recent engagement moved an unnamed direct-to-consumer brand from the third page of results into both the top of the conventional results page and AI-generated answers for its highest-value commercial terms, and that across two quarters the brand recorded 3.4 times its previous organic revenue, a 212 percent increase in non-branded traffic and 38 placements on national publications.The AI SEO service is available now from Outreach Influencers to brands and agencies in the beverage, consumer goods and ecommerce sectors, with tailored roadmaps returned within one business day. Service details are published at https://outreachinfluencers.com /ai-seoAbout Outreach InfluencersOutreach Influencers is a search and digital public relations marketplace serving more than 12,000 agencies and brands in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company provides AI search optimization, search engine optimization, digital public relations, content production, and white-label fulfilment for agencies, with published pricing, human-vetted placements and live tracking on every order. Clients span the beverage, consumer goods and ecommerce sectors. Further information is available at https://outreachinfluencers.com

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