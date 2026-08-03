OAK BLUFFS, MA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MARTHA'S VINEYARD AFRICAN AMERICAN FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES FINAL DAYS OF PROGRAMMING

STAR POWER, EVENTS AND UNFORGETTABLE EXPERIENCES CONTINUE AT SUMMER’S FINEST FILM FESTIVAL

ESPN 30 for 30 returns as the Presenting Sponsor, with New York Magazine’s The Cut, as the Official Media Partner

Official Photographer Getty Images

Ruth E. Carter, Keke Palmer, Wendell Pierce, Questlove, Courtney B. Vance and more headline a powerhouse finale for the festival’s 24th year on the Vineyard!

The Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival (MVAAFF) Closing Day activities will highlight a full day of programming, brand activations, panels as well as the festival's signature send-off, the Bon Voyage Party, delivering a final day packed with star power, industry buzz, and nonstop celebrations. The closing lineup is nothing short of iconic, featuring headline appearances from Sheldon Candis, Ruth E. Carter, Nicholas Duvernay, Keke Palmer, Wendell Pierce, Questlove, Courtney B. Vance, and more! ESPN 30 for 30 continues as the Presenting Sponsor for this nine-day celebration with New York Magazine, The Cut as the Official Media Partner. Getty Images will once again serve as the Official Photographer.

Festival week is brimming with experiences that celebrate Black Culture and Joy! On Monday, August 10, festivities kick off at the Performing Arts Center with a panel from Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming Muhammad Ali series “The Greatest,” with Lonnie Ali, Ben Watkins and Jaalen Best, moderated by Joy Reid followed by a powerful screening of the documentary W.E.B. Du Bois: “Rebel With A Cause.” Throughout the week, audiences will have an opportunity to screen “Montmartre,” ESPN’s “Boo-Yah: A Portrait of Stuart Scott,” and “The Brittney Griner Story,” “Girl Dad” featuring the incomparable Courtney B. Vance, and “If I Go Will They Miss Me” starring Danielle Brooks. “For twenty-four years, MVAAFF continues to be a place where groundbreaking stories are introduced to an audience that truly understands their cultural significance,” shared founders Floyd and Stephanie Rance.

The Vineyard Lounge will feature exclusive activations with sponsors such as Google, L’Oréal, AmaWaterways, McKinsey & Company, the Jamaica Tourist Board, and the American Heart Association. The annual Women’s C-Suite Luncheon, will feature a special conversation between AARP CEO Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan and acclaimed actress, director Phylicia Rashad, bringing together two influential voices for a discussion on legacy, leadership, representation and the enduring impact of Black excellence across generations.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will host a members’ reception, and two-time Oscar-winning costume designer, Ruth E. Carter will host an immersive “Behind the Seams” conversation. Lastly, there will also be a special 2-D Brand Activation, including an in-depth conversation with Creme of Nature Chief Brand Officer Keke Palmer. Each day will offer something new—conversations, dinners, celebrations, and hands-on experiences—affirming MVAAFF as the ultimate summer destination.

All activities take place at the Martha’s Vineyard Performing Arts Center (MVPAC) and the Vineyard Lounge (VL), 100 Edgartown Road, Oak Bluffs, MA 02557. For the full schedule and more information, visit www.mvaaff.com.

Follow MVAAFF:

#MVAAFF2026 #SummersFinestFilmFestival

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/mvaaff

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/mvaaff/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@summersfinestfilmfest

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@MVAAFF

Media Inquiries:

Sonya Ede Williams

publicity@runandshootfilmworks.com

Amelia Winfree

Festival Director

Amelia@runandshootfilmworks.com

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