Newport Beach Firefighters Endorse Fire Station 3 Relocation, Launch Public Safety Website
Neighborhoods near the current site give up seconds. The neighborhoods waiting longest today save minutes. Full analysis at KeepingNewportSafe.com
“Newport Beach firefighters are this city’s experts on public safety,” stated Newport Beach Firefighters Association President Robert Salerno. “We are on the front lines every day, and we know what it takes to protect this community. Relocating Station 3 less than a mile to the southeast will measurably improve emergency response across Newport Beach, and we support it without reservation.”
Under the proposal, no neighborhood loses its first-due fire station, with the neighborhoods closest to the current site giving back time measured in seconds. The communities most at risk today save minutes in an emergency.
President Salerno continued, “recent statements by some current and former City Council candidates makes it clear that they either don’t understand what it takes to save lives and keep our city safe or that they’re more interested in playing politics than delivering public safety to every neighbor in Newport.”
“A fire station protects the ground it can reach in four minutes. Move the station, and you move that ground. Putting Station 3 at Avocado brings more homes, more families and more of this city inside that four-minute reach than the Santa Barbara site ever has. That is an improvement in public safety where every household in Newport Beach ends up on the right side of the line.”
The Association is asking residents to review the analysis and submit comments to the City Council online at www.KeepingNewportSafe.com.
Robert Salerno
Newport Beach Firefighters Association
info@keepingnewportsafe.com
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