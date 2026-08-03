Newport Beach Firefighters Endorse Fire Station 3 Relocation, Launch Public Safety Website

Newport Beach Firefighters Association Logo President Robert Salerno

Neighborhoods near the current site give up seconds. The neighborhoods waiting longest today save minutes. Full analysis at KeepingNewportSafe.com

Recent statements by some candidates makes it clear that they don’t understand what it takes to keep our city safe or they’re more interested in playing politics than delivering public safety.” — Robert Salerno, NBFA President

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Newport Beach Firefighters Association on Monday launched KeepingNewportSafe.com , a public website documenting the Association’s full and unequivocal support for the City Council’s process to relocate Fire Station 3 from its aging Santa Barbara Drive facility to a central public safety site on Avocado Avenue.“Newport Beach firefighters are this city’s experts on public safety,” stated Newport Beach Firefighters Association President Robert Salerno. “We are on the front lines every day, and we know what it takes to protect this community. Relocating Station 3 less than a mile to the southeast will measurably improve emergency response across Newport Beach, and we support it without reservation.”Under the proposal, no neighborhood loses its first-due fire station, with the neighborhoods closest to the current site giving back time measured in seconds. The communities most at risk today save minutes in an emergency.President Salerno continued, “recent statements by some current and former City Council candidates makes it clear that they either don’t understand what it takes to save lives and keep our city safe or that they’re more interested in playing politics than delivering public safety to every neighbor in Newport.”“A fire station protects the ground it can reach in four minutes. Move the station, and you move that ground. Putting Station 3 at Avocado brings more homes, more families and more of this city inside that four-minute reach than the Santa Barbara site ever has. That is an improvement in public safety where every household in Newport Beach ends up on the right side of the line.”The Association is asking residents to review the analysis and submit comments to the City Council online at www.KeepingNewportSafe.com

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