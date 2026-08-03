Leadership Development Expert Nichola Hall of Hall Consulting Services Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ask most people who keeps a school running and they will say teachers. Ask Nichola Hall and she will tell you about the bus driver, the cafeteria worker and the custodian no one thanks until something goes wrong. Hall, founder of Hall Consulting Services, built a career, and now a business, on the parts of an organization that operate behind the scenes and rarely get applause.

Hall was born in Jamaica and came to the United States as a teenager. She completed high school in Jamaica and earned her undergraduate degree at New York City College of Technology, then spent a decade with the New York City Department of Education, working first in food service and later in human resources.

It was there, she says, that she first misdiagnosed the problem.

“At first, I thought there was a disconnect between folks at the central office and folks who work in the field offices,” Hall shares. But once she moved into HR leadership, she found something deeper: outdated systems that didn’t talk to each other, employees guarding institutional knowledge because no one had ever asked for their input and an entire operations workforce, from kitchen staff to custodians, working in the shadow of the classroom.

“Instructional spaces get a lot of love and attention because they’re what external folks see,” she explains. “But there’s an entire operation that goes on behind closed doors. If a kid doesn’t get on the school bus in time, to get to a hot breakfast in the morning, that child will not get in front of a teacher.”

This insight sent Hall back to school to earn a master’s degree in human resources, and later a doctorate in leadership. She was convinced that changing systems required changing how people were led, not just how forms were processed.

Hall’s career took her from the New York City Department of Education to Connecticut Public Schools, and three years later to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where she spent three and a half years as Chief Human Resources Officer for East Baton Rouge Parish Schools before moving into a chief operations officer role at a smaller special education district that offers services only to dyslexic students. Since then, she returned to Connecticut as Executive Director of Human Resources for Hartford Public Schools, all while completing her doctoral studies and continuing to expand Hall Consulting Services.

Her method for winning over skeptical, sometimes territorial staff has stayed consistent wherever she has gone: an intentional first 90 days of listening before acting.

“The secret is for me to just shut up and listen to what folks have to say,” Hall explains. “I can solve a puzzle, but only when I have all the pieces. I tell employees that they’re going to help me solve the puzzle because they play an integral role in it.”

Through Hall Consulting Services, she applies that same approach to contractors, food service operators and other skilled tradespeople who, in her words, are excellent at their craft but lack the back-office systems — from bid documents to labor compliance, to grow. In one case, she helped a client reduce a Department of Labor fine from $70,000 to roughly $30,000 by correcting audit findings and retraining staff on proper wage classification.

On artificial intelligence, Hall takes a measured stance, using it as a tool for comparing and refining documents rather than replacing judgment.

“Unless you’re the subject matter expert, I would not turn everything over to AI,” she says. “Without being an expert, people believe AI is accurate because it sounds polished. But it is not accurate, and often does not accomplish the task you’re trying to accomplish.”

She points to hiring software as a cautionary example, noting that automated applicant tracking systems are screening out qualified candidates before a human ever reviews one resume. “We are losing really good applicants because of AI,” she says, “We still need human capital.”

Outside her professional work, Hall is raising twin sons who both enlisted in the Navy after high school. One is studying gas turbine engineering and the other mechanical aviation following the death of their father six years ago. She credits consistency, accountability and her faith with helping her family through hardship, including surviving abuse as a child in Jamaica.

My mother taught me that faith isn't passive, it requires courage, perseverance, and sacrifice. Watching her rebuild our lives inspired me to lead with compassion, resilience, and hope. Those are the same values I've worked to instill in my twin sons."

“I always believed I was placed on this earth for a reason,” she shares. “Whenever you get an opportunity in terms of great leadership, you need to do what is right for everybody.”

About Hall Consulting Services

Hall Consulting Services, founded by Nichola Hall, works with schools, nonprofits, government agencies and mission-driven companies to strengthen operations, develop leaders and strengthen operations, develop leaders, and build sustainable organizational and back-office systems. Hall is also the host of the podcast “Through the Halls of Leadership” and author of the forthcoming book “Managing the Unmanageable.”

﻿Close Up Radio featured Nichola Hall, founder of Hall Consulting Services, in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday July 30th at 7pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-leadership-development-expert/id1785721253?i=1000779600551

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-leadership-development-expert-nichola-hall-of-hall-consulting-services-340131973

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4aY3J831mrtQYs5WViMrEF

For more information about Nichola Hall and Hall Consulting Services, please visit https://hallservices.net/ and https://www.linkedin.com/in/nicholahall/

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