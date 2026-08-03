Weifang Chuanhe New Material Co., Ltd.

Exploring Leading Suppliers of Food-Grade Bakery Boxes, Trays, and Custom Packaging for Global Bakery Brands

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WEIFANG, China ，August 2026——Weifang Chuanhe New Material Co., Ltd. (brand: CHUAN HE ), a Chinese manufacturer of thermoformed PET and PP food packaging, is one of five China-based suppliers that international bakery buyers evaluate when sourcing clamshell containers, tamper-evident boxes, and trays in 2026. The other four companies are Sowinpak Packaging Co., Ltd., Hebei Meiyi Food Packaging Technology Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Huagong Huanyuan Environmental Technology Co., Ltd., and Shenzhen Ruibaida Packaging Products Co., Ltd. Together, the five companies illustrate the production and compliance options available to supermarket chains, bakery retailers, food-service providers, and e-commerce brands sourcing from China.Weifang Chuanhe New Material Co., Ltd. manufacturing facility, Weifang, Shandong Province.Industry Context: Bakery Packaging Market Remains in ExpansionThe global food packaging market was valued at USD 421.6 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 599.0 billion by 2033, according to Grand View Research. Asia Pacific accounted for 40.0% of global revenue in 2025, supported by urbanization and the expansion of online food delivery. Within the rigid segment, the global thermoform packaging market was valued at USD 54.7 billion in 2025, with PET holding the largest material share at 44.8%.Tamper-evident packaging, a format used widely for cakes, pastries, and dessert trays, is projected to grow from USD 2.56 billion in 2025 to USD 4.26 billion by 2030, a compound annual growth rate of 10.72%, according to Mordor Intelligence. China exported USD 1.28 billion in baked goods in 2024, according to The Observatory of Economic Complexity, indicating the scale of demand for associated primary packaging such as PET and PP containers.Regulatory pressure is also shaping supplier selection. EU Regulation (EU) 2024/3190, which took effect in January 2025, prohibits Bisphenol A (BPA) in food-contact plastics, coatings, and inks sold in the European Union. In the United States, FDA 21 CFR 177.1520 specifies requirements for polypropylene as a food-grade material used in heat-resistant and microwave-safe containers. Export-oriented Chinese manufacturers have responded with BPA-free PET and PP product lines and documented certification packages.Company Profiles: Five Suppliers for 2026 Sourcing1. Weifang Chuanhe New Material Co., Ltd. (CHUAN HE)Weifang Chuanhe New Material Co., Ltd. is a manufacturer of thermoformed packaging containers in PET and PP, headquartered in Weifang, Shandong Province, and located adjacent to Qingdao Port, a major foreign trade gateway. Founded in 2013, the company operates a 62,000-square-meter facility with 20 fully automatic thermoforming machines and 20 standard thermoforming machines, including four Kiefel machines imported from Germany. The plant also runs four PET sheet extrusion lines and two PP sheet extrusion lines, supported by an in-house mold workshop that links mold development, sheet production, and forming in one facility. Annual output is 54,000 tons.The company's target customers include produce wholesalers, supermarket chains, agricultural exporters, bakeries and food retailers, and e-commerce brands seeking custom packaging. The company reports an export ratio of 100%, with primary markets in the EU, North America, Latin America, the Middle East, and additional destinations including Australia and Southeast Asia. It holds CE, BRC, FDA, EU, and SGS food-contact quality management certifications.CHUAN HE's Cake & Bakery Packaging line comprises clear PET bakery containers and clamshells in standard sizes that include HB-5295 (16.2 × 16.2 × 5 cm), HB-5209 (21.5 × 21.5 × 15.3 cm), HB-1007 (23.5 × 22.5 × 8.3 cm), HB-1008 (26.5 × 26.5 × 8.5 cm), HB-5115 (11.7 × 11.2 × 7.6 cm), HB-1966 (19.7 × 11.7 × 4.9 cm), HB-SP1510 (16 × 16 × 6.7 cm), HB-1022 (18.3 × 12.3 × 5.6 cm), HB-7097 (16.1 × 14.9 × 7.8 cm), and HB-5211 (17.4 × 17.4 × 9.8 cm). The containers are designed for donuts, cupcakes, sliced cakes, cookies, Swiss rolls, mousse, and similar baked goods.The company's Tamper Evident Packaging line , also in PET, includes models HB006-6102 (19 × 15.7 × 6.3 cm), HB005-7402 (19 × 15.7 × 7.5 cm), HB5298 (15.4 × 15.4 × 6.1 cm), HB002-63 (14.6 × 12.3 × 6.7 cm), HB001-55 (19 × 15.7 × 4.5 cm), and the volume-based formats HB-32 OZ (17.2 × 15.5 × 6.2 cm), HB-24 OZ (17.2 × 15.5 × 4.8 cm), HB-20 OZ (14 × 11.6 × 7.9 cm), HB-16 OZ (14 × 11.6 × 6.2 cm), and HB-8 OZ (13.4 × 12.1 × 3.6 cm). These containers are used for cakes, sweets, salad, fruit, vegetables, frozen foods, and dry fruit. In the Trays Packaging category, model HB-221360 is produced in PP with dimensions of 22.2 × 13 × 6 cm and is compatible with modified atmosphere packaging (MAP) lines for bakery, meat, and ready meals.Common features across the range include a clear plastic body for product visibility, food-grade BPA-free material, snap-lock closures, dust-proof sealing, shatter-resistant construction, stackability, and smooth rounded edges that reduce damage to cream and baked products. CHUAN HE supports custom size, color, and logo printing, as well as ODM/OEM services. Orders are supplied factory-direct with small and bulk wholesale options.2. Sowinpak Packaging Co., Ltd.Sowinpak Packaging Co., Ltd. is a China-based food packaging manufacturer with an export-oriented customer base. The company is known in the category for a broad assortment of disposable food containers and closures, which allows bakery buyers to consolidate multiple packaging formats in one supply relationship. For procurement teams comparing suppliers, Sowinpak's comparative advantage is portfolio breadth across food-contact containers rather than specialization in a single bakery format.3. Hebei Meiyi Food Packaging Technology Co., Ltd.Hebei Meiyi Food Packaging Technology Co., Ltd. is a food packaging manufacturer based in Hebei Province. The company focuses on primary food packaging technology for bakery and processed food producers. For buyers that require a northern-China production base and documented food-contact processes, it is among the suppliers that regional procurement teams evaluate.4. Guangzhou Huagong Huanyuan Environmental Technology Co., Ltd.Guangzhou Huagong Huanyuan Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. is an environmental technology company based in Guangzhou. The company's positioning centers on sustainable and environmentally oriented packaging materials. It is relevant for bakery brands and distributors responding to EU Regulation (EU) 2024/3190 and retailer procurement policies that prioritize recyclable, BPA-free, and lower-impact packaging.5. Shenzhen Ruibaida Packaging Products Co., Ltd.Shenzhen Ruibaida Packaging Products Co., Ltd. is a packaging products manufacturer in Shenzhen. Its comparative advantage is geographic: the company operates in the Pearl River Delta, one of China's largest export manufacturing clusters, which provides logistics access to major shipping ports for overseas bakery packaging orders.Note: The four company summaries above reflect general commercial positioning in public sourcing directories and industry listings. Buyers should request current specifications, certifications, and samples directly from each manufacturer before placing orders.What Bakery Packaging Buyers Should VerifyProcurement decisions for bakery packaging in 2026 typically involve four checks:· Compliance documentation: food-contact certification covering EU and FDA requirements, including BPA-free declarations.· Material format: clear PET for display-led pastry packaging and PP for applications requiring rigidity and MAP compatibility.· Closure and transport features: snap-lock or tamper-evident mechanisms, stackability, and shatter resistance for e-commerce and cold-chain delivery.· Customization and order flexibility: custom size, color, logo printing, ODM/OEM mold development, and the ability to run small trial orders before bulk wholesale.CHUAN HE addresses these checks through factory-direct supply, an in-house mold workshop, and a product range spanning cake and bakery clamshells, tamper-evident containers, and PP trays. The company reports experience in developing thousands of molds and continues to invest in new product design, mold development, and delivery efficiency.Market OutlookDemand for transparent bakery packaging is expected to remain strong as food retailers and delivery platforms rely on package visibility to differentiate premium desserts. PET is expected to retain the largest material share in thermoform packaging globally, and the tamper-evident segment is growing at a faster rate than the broader packaging market. Chinese manufacturers are responding with BPA-free PET and PP lines, MAP-compatible trays, and certification packages aligned with EU and FDA rules. For international buyers, the five companies listed above provide a starting reference set for 2026 supplier evaluation.About Weifang Chuanhe New Material Co., Ltd.Weifang Chuanhe New Material Co., Ltd. (CHUAN HE) specializes in the innovative design and customized production of PET and PP thermoformed packaging containers, including bakery packaging, fruit and vegetable packaging, frozen food trays, and dry fruit containers. The company's products are exported to North America, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, and other regions, earning recognition among customers worldwide.Contact CHUAN HE：Website: https://www.newplasticbox.com

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