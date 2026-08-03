Certified Burnout Coach Judy Cirullo of Grow Strong Teams Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

CELINA, TX, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A physical therapist knows how to read a body under strain long before it completely breaks down. Judy Cirullo has spent the past decade applying that same diagnostic instinct to something less visible but just as costly: the slow collapse of trust and communication inside modern workplaces.

Judy Cirullo, PT, PCC, ACTC, Certified C-IQ, Certified Burnout Coach stepped away from clinical practice more than a decade ago to build a second career in executive coaching, leadership development, and workplace culture design. During this time, she earned two major credentials from the International Coach Federation: the Advanced Certified Team Coach (ACTC) designation and the Professional Certified Coach (PCC) status. She also completed a 6-month program to become a Certified Burnout Coach this past May, adding a research-backed framework to her practice to help clients distinguish between everyday stress and true burnout.

“People often say, ‘I feel burned out,’” Cirullo explains. “Part of my work is helping clients figure out whether they’re actually stressed and overloaded, which is treatable early, or in true burnout, which requires a different kind of intervention entirely.”

According to Cirullo, burnout unfolds in three recognizable phases, moving from physical fatigue to persistent cynicism to a final stage marked by disengagement and loss of motivation. The condition draws from six interconnected sources of energy, including physical, mental, social, emotional and spiritual, and identifying which ones are depleted is often the key to reversing course before burnout takes hold.

A Framework Two Years in the Making

Cirullo’s People First Culture Framework, a six-step system she developed for business owners and teams, has been officially registered as a trademark. The framework centers on defining roles, expectations, and behavioral standards before hiring, rather than after problems surface.

“Skills rarely break a business,” Cirullo says. “Behavior and attitude do. If you don’t define what’s expected up front, you end up parenting your employees instead of leading them.”

She has paired the framework with an e-book titled “People First Culture Framework,” first published roughly two years ago and scheduled for an update to reach a broader audience beyond her original base of health care professionals.

New Podcast Tackles Burnout and Leadership

Cirullo has also launched the “Developing Leaders Podcast” alongside longtime collaborator Karen Elliott, a physical therapist in Canada. The two met when Cirullo coached Elliot through the sale of her practice and career shift into coaching. The monthly podcast offers practical tools for small and midsize business owners, with a current series focused on burnout and what the hosts call the “hidden energy drain.”

Beyond the podcast, Cirullo has shifted her practice toward speaking engagements and interactive workshops, the most recent of which was for a college’s full slate of deans and the provost, aimed at improving communication and engagement across departments. She also works with organizations on what she describes as crucial conversations, or the planned and unplanned exchanges that determine whether workplace conflict turns into resolution or resentment.

Cirullo has also woven personal purpose into her sessions through the WHY.os (Operating System), a framework that helps individuals, teams, and groups understand the deeper motivations that shape how they think, communicate, lead, make decisions, and work together. Built around nine core motivations, the WHY.os reveals that each person is primarily guided by a unique combination of three insights that can strengthen collaboration, reduce misunderstanding, and make essential conversations more productive.

Her own combination, Make Sense, Clarify, and Contribute, has helped Cirullo recognize that her professional identity no longer needed to be tied solely to her original titles as a physical therapist and business owner. Instead, it gave her the confidence to align her work with the impact she was uniquely driven to create. Today, she uses that same clarity to help leaders and teams communicate with greater authenticity, navigate difficult conversations, and move forward with stronger purpose and alignment.

“I spent years explaining complicated medical information to patients and asking, ‘Does this make sense?’” she shares. “I’m doing that same work now. I just changed the room I’m doing it in.”

As artificial intelligence reshapes how businesses operate, Cirullo uses the technology selectively, primarily for research and idea generation, while keeping client-facing work and content creation entirely her own. She encourages the leaders she coaches to do the same: Use AI as a tool for efficiency, not a substitute for the human connection and decisions required for teams and cultures to thrive.

About Judy Cirullo

Judy Cirullo is a licensed physical therapist, executive coach and workplace culture consultant certified through the International Coach Federation as a Professional Certified Coach (PCC) and Advanced Certified Team Coach (ACTC). She is also a Certified Burnout Coach and the creator of the registered People First Culture Framework, a six-step system used by business owners, teams and individuals to build accountable, sustainable workplace cultures. She co-hosts the monthly “Developing Leaders Podcast” and speaks regularly to businesses, teams and academic institutions on burnout, leadership and effective communication.

Close Up Radio recently featured Judy Cirullo of Grow Strong Teams in an interview with Jim Masters on Thursday July 30th at 2pm Eastern

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-certified-burnout-coach/id1785721253?i=1000779599258

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-welcomes-back-certified-burnout-coach-judy-cirullo-of-grow-strong-teams-340131974

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4tJiW3QgSE6nJYl1VuMwPE

For more information about Judy Cirullo and Grow Strong Teams, please visit https://growstrongteams.com/

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