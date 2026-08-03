Indee Grows Leadership Team with Appointment of Vincent Muscarella as VP, Sales

Muscarella brings more than 20 years of distribution, measurement, and enterprise software experience to lead the company's new sales organization

In my first meetings, the warmth and trust came through right away, and that is not something you can manufacture. It's a testament to what Sharan and the entire team have built over the years” — Vincent Muscarella

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Indee , the trusted secure screening platform serving premier studios, networks, guilds, and awards organizations around the world, today announced the appointment of Vincent Muscarella as Vice President of its newly formed Sales team. Muscarella joined the company on June 24, 2026.In his new role, Muscarella will lead sales strategy and go-to-market execution across Indee's portfolio of secure screening solutions, covering awards and FYC campaigns, publicity and press screenings, global sales and distribution screenings, guild voting platforms, subscriptions, and developer APIs. Indee created the role as it scales its product lineup and expands its work with content owners worldwide."Vince has spent more than two decades working alongside the studios, networks, and distributors we serve, first building digital distribution operations for independent film, and later leading measurement and data partnerships across the industry," said Sharan Reddy, CEO of Indee. "He understands our clients' businesses firsthand and speaks the industry's language. That is exactly what we were looking for as we expand our organization.”"Just as important, he understands what makes Indee work. Our customers trust us, and there is a real service culture behind that trust. I'm confident he'll carry it forward as we grow."Muscarella brings more than 20 years of experience across content distribution, audience measurement, and enterprise software. He founded Millennium Entertainment's digital distribution efforts, managed studio on-demand and television measurement relationships at Comscore (formerly Rentrak), launched TVOD and FAST industry measurement initiatives, and expanded SaaS and audience research partnerships at Whip Media. Over that time he has worked with many of the same studios, networks, and streamers that Indee counts as customers today."What impressed me most about Indee was hearing how clients talk about the company," said Muscarella. "In my first meetings, the warmth and trust came through right away, and that is not something you can manufacture. It's a testament to what Sharan and the entire team have built over the years.”"I've spent my career helping content owners navigate the industry's digital shift, and joining a company with this reputation is a genuine honor. My plan is straightforward. I want to introduce Indee to more teams within the industry, and make sure that same degree of warmth and trust, which is such a large part of Indee’s success, forms the foundation of every new customer relationship."Content security remains one of the entertainment industry's biggest concerns, and pre-release piracy is a constant threat to the value of premium titles. Indee's platform combines forensic watermarking, DRM protection, and granular access controls with detailed engagement analytics, so teams can share pre-release content with confidence and still learn how audiences respond to it. Marketing and publicity teams use those analytics to see how viewers engage with their content, from when screeners are watched to which scenes hold attention, and apply what they learn to time campaigns and shape their promotion. That mix has made Indee a trusted partner across the life of a title, from dailies and test screenings through awards campaigns, press outreach, and international distribution.About IndeeIndee is a leading provider of secure digital screening and audience engagement solutions for the global entertainment industry. Trusted by major studios, streaming platforms, television networks, distributors, guilds, awards organizations, and film festivals, Indee enables organizations to securely deliver premium video experiences for awards campaigns, press and industry screenings, content review, and live virtual events. Built around industry-leading security, reliability, and ease of use, Indee helps content owners confidently share their most valuable assets with audiences and partners around the world. For more information, visit indee.tv

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